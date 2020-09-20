Schitt’s Creek takes Emmys by storm, sweeping comedy awards

Open this photo in gallery In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Catherine O'Hara accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. The Associated Press

The Canadian comedy series Schitt’s Creek has taken the Emmy Awards by storm, winning the first seven trophies of the night, including best comedy series.

All four leads snagged acting trophies — Hamilton-born star Eugene Levy and Toronto-born star Catherine O’Hara won for their leading roles, while Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods.

Daniel Levy also won a writing award and a directing trophy he shares with Andrew Cividino for the show, which ended its sixth and final season in April.

The Levys co-created the show, which also got two Emmys earlier this week, for costuming and casting.

Eugene Levy and O’Hara played the parents on the fish-out-of-water show, about a formerly wealthy family who moved to a small town the father once bought as a joke.

Daniel Levy played their son, and Annie Murphy played their daughter.

Schitt’s Creek, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, was up for a total of 15 Emmys this year.

Last year the Ontario-shot show had four Emmy nominations but didn’t win any.

“I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for bestowing upon me the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age — my age — who gets to fully be her ridiculous self,” O’Hara, 66, said Sunday in her acceptance speech from a private party in Toronto, where the cast got together for their victory lap.

“They gathered the most beautiful, fun-loving people in Toronto — cast and crew — and then, by example, led us all to be the best we could be for each other.”

She then slipped into the dramatic elocution and old-timey vocabulary of her character Moira as she also thanked the hair, makeup and hair team for making her character who she was.

“May I please wish you all a sound mind and sound body,” O’Hara said.

“And though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I had with my dear Roses.”

Eugene Levy also won two Emmys in the early 1980s, for writing on the sketch comedy series SCTV Network, which also starred O’Hara.

O’Hara also won an Emmy in 1982 for writing on SCTV Network.