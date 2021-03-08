 Skip to main content
CBC sitcom Kim’s Convenience to end with fifth season finale in April

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience is set to close up shop after its fifth season.

The show’s producers say the popular series will come to an end on April 13 with the final episode of the current season.

It’s a full season shorter than what was planned in early 2020 when the comedy was renewed for two additional seasons at the CBC.

Kim’s Convenience stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Simu Liu as members of a Korean-Canadian family who run a corner store in Toronto.

The producers say in a statement that they decided they couldn’t move forward with another season after two of the show’s co-creators left to pursue other projects.

Liu, who will lead Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, tweeted that he was “heartbroken” by the decision, saying he felt his character’s journey was “cut short.”

He wrote that while he felt Kim’s Convenience fans “deserved better,” he was proud of everything the show’s team had accomplished.

