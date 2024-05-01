Citytv’s long-running show Cityline cancelled, host Tracy Moore moves to Breakfast Television

After four decades as a Canadian daytime television staple, Cityline is dimming the lights.

A spokesperson for Citytv’s long-running talk show, which combined lifestyle segments with audience participation, said “a special farewell episode” will air Friday.

The news broke Tuesday as Cityline marked its 40th anniversary with a week of celebratory episodes.

The show’s host Tracy Moore addressed fans directly with a video message posted to her online social accounts.

“This process has been difficult. Change often is. Do I love ‘Cityline’? Always and forever. Am I a little heartbroken? Absolutely,” Moore said in the clip.

“This show has in many ways been a gift to me, to my family and to all of us who have the honour and pleasure of working on it.”

The network said Moore, who’s been hosting the show since 2008, will move to a live, national hour-long lifestyle show.

Moore’s new show will air weekday mornings as an additional fifth hour of Breakfast Television beginning this September.

Citytv says the new show will build on Cityline’s legacy.

Since debuting in 1984 with host Dini Petty, the weekday mainstay has covered lifestyle news, trends and advice on home decor, fashion, beauty, health, cooking and relationships.

Each episode had a theme that changed daily, including “Home Day” and “Fashion Friday.” Several of the show’s experts, including interior designer Brian Gluckstein and style expert Lynn Spence, became household names.

Moore’s predecessor Marilyn Denis established herself as one of morning television’s most enduring personalities when she hosted Cityline from 1989 to 2008. Denis went on to helm CTV’s weekday morning hit The Marilyn Denis Show, which ended last June after roughly 12 years. Citytv touts Cityline as “the longest running” daytime show for women in North America but in her video message, Moore noted that TV viewing habits have been changing.

“For the last decade, the focus has shifted to new ways viewers consume content with phones in hand and an endless list of streaming providers,” she said.

Moore says her new show will see her “engaging in the same nuanced conversations” she led on Cityline.

Last fall, CTV also retooled its daytime TV slate by introducing The Good Stuff with Mary Berg, a one-hour, daily talk and lifestyle series hosted by the Canadian chef and cookbook author.

The weekday show features lifestyle trends, home hacks, audience games and celebrity guests.