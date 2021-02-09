 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Clarice: A tasteless return to The Silence of the Lambs

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rebecca Breeds stars as Clarice Starling.

Brooke Palmer/CBS via AP

For reasons of habit and routine, perhaps, the TV procedural about chasing serial killers is back. Also returning is the true crime epic about the crazy-clever killer. Next week, NBC has The Widower, a three-part, three-night indulgence. “It features unprecedented and exclusive access to the alleged killer playing cat-and-mouse not just with investigators, but with NBC Dateline’s cameras,” the network says.

At a time when viewers are looking for smart, uplifting distractions, this comeback seems very odd. In particular, the gross fetishizing of the bodies of murdered women is an unlikely grabber right now.

In that context, what makes Clarice (starts Thursday, CBS, Global, 10 p.m.) worthy of any attention is of course its pedigree. It’s about Clarice Starling, the central figure in the movie The Silence of the Lambs. It’s a sequel of sorts, but not connected to the other TV and film adaptations that featured the classic movie’s other central figure, Hannibal Lecter. CBS doesn’t own the rights to the Lecter figure, apparently. Thus, Clarice must match wits with lesser ghouls and, naturally, male colleagues who don’t appreciate her skills.

Story continues below advertisement

Binge-watching guide: More than 30 series and specials to help you get through winter

It’s all very muddled. The series opens a year after Clarice (played here by Rebecca Breeds) has battled the Buffalo Bill killer, with the help of profiling done by Lecter and rescued victim Catherine Martin. That was the climax of The Silence of the Lambs. Here, Clarice has spent a year out of the spotlight, doing behavioural science work and recovering from the trauma. Almost instantly she’s summoned to Washington by the attorney-general, who happens to be Catherine’s mother. There seems to be a serial killer targeting women, and Clarice is told to work with an FBI team to help solve the case.

There should be a lot going on here, in terms of character and theme. And yet, not so much. It’s clear that Clarice is a victim, too, suffering from PTSD. But there’s no texture and everything is telegraphed to accommodate the speed and efficiency of a network TV show that has about 44 minutes of actual storytelling. This Clarice is a tiny figure and the male colleagues loom over her. When given a jacket and gloves at a crime scene, a cop sneers, “They don’t really come in your size.” Her boss on the new team makes it clear he doesn’t want anything fancy from her and, when she speaks to the media, “You will say what I tell you to say.”

There’s all that – poor, tiny Clarice who just wants to stay in a basement office and read files. She’s deeply troubled, but all we get is plot, and a mere 12 minutes into the first episode the camera lingers way too long on the body of a murdered woman found in a river and lingers on what’s been done to her.

Open this photo in gallery

Kal Penn, left, and Lucca De Oliveira.

CBS / Global

Some backstory is crammed in. Clarice kept in touch with the families of Buffalo Bill’s victims, but not with Catherine (Marnee Carpenter), whom she rescued alive. Catherine calls her, but Clarice doesn’t want to talk. Instead, she has visions of grimly beautiful moths. And she has flashback visions of Buffalo Bill’s monstrous acts.

The first episode moves quickly to an oh-my-God moment when Clarice has an insight into the new case. Then there’s an action sequence. But the case isn’t what anyone thought and it will be a continuing storyline. In the second episode, there’s an entirely different storyline and one assumes the series eventually returns to the unsolved mystery of the first.

The series was made in and around Toronto and some good Canadian actors are featured, including Shawn Doyle as the malevolent shrink assigned to interview Clarice regularly to assess her state of mind. Also, you’ll find Raoul Bhaneja featured and young Maya McNair has the plum role of Clarice as a child in flashback scenes. It’s just a pity that the series turns out to be a fairly ordinary CBS police procedural with grisly content.

The Silence of the Lambs begat a vast amount of material focused on evil-genius serial killers. It also turned its author Thomas Harris into a hot property. The movie sequel Hannibal had Anthony Hopkins reprising his role as Lecter and Julianne Moore played Clarice Starling, the iconic role first handled by Jodie Foster. That did great in the box office, but it wasn’t a critical hit. Later came NBC’s baroque and beautifully dark Hannibal series, a prequel in which a disturbed FBI profiler Will (Hugh Dancy) works with a shrink who happens to be the secretly evil Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen).

Story continues below advertisement

It makes business sense to build a series around Clarice, but not much more than that. In the current atmosphere, the show seems an outlier and tasteless. The problem can be summed up in one piece of dialogue. When Catherine calls Clarice to berate her, she tells her: “You think you can rewrite the story. But you can’t.” True that.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies