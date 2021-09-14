Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after battle with cancer

Open this photo in gallery Norm Macdonald hosts the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto in 2016. Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Canadian comic Norm Macdonald has died after a private battle with cancer.

His management agency confirmed Tuesday that Macdonald died at age 61.

Macdonald didn’t share his health struggles with the public.

The Quebec City-raised standup was best known for his tenure on “Saturday Night Live.”

His wry, deadpan delivery in the anchor chair of “Weekend Update” divided the variety show’s audience in the mid-1990s.

Macdonald went on to amass a devoted following among comedy fans for his ribald rejection of easy punchlines.