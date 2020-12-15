 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Comfort TV: Four great sports stories on cable and streaming

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Constructed from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, Diego Maradona centers on the career of celebrated football player Diego Armando Maradona, who played for S.S.C. Napoli in the 1980s.

Courtesy of HBO / Crave

Professional sports continue to roll on, mostly in empty, echoing stadiums. The TV viewing experience is odd, often unsatisfying, unless you’re watching your favourite team as a diehard supporter.

But you can’t beat sports stories for comfort and joy. The competition, the triumph of the underdog or triumph of the individual over a society or system that scorns them. Heroes brought low and returning in a great comeback win. That kind of narrative dominates the genre. Here are four jewels, fiction and non-fiction, that sometimes follow the pattern and sometimes don’t.

Binge-watching guide: The recent shows you need to catch up on, all available to stream

Diego Maradona (Crave) resonates loudly, given the recent death of the legendary Maradona. That death brought forth realms of appreciation and yarns about his skills and the ups and downs of his career. If you want a taste or a reminder of his stature and of soccer at its most fevered, it’s here in this documentary.

Story continues below advertisement

Made by Asif Kapadia, it’s a speedy, heady account of Maradona’s best years as a player – his time playing for Napoli in Italy’s Serie A. It’s all here: the great games, goals and great scandals. It teems with life and is unlike most biopics about a sports legend. That is, it actually delivers a pungent sense of the atmosphere surrounding him. It starts with a car chase and keeps that pace, stopping only to offer incisive insight into the player, the private person and the outsize public persona. Absolutely breathtaking.

United (Acorn TV) is a gem of a BBC TV film from 2011. It’s also about soccer, but there isn’t a tonne of actual games in it. Written by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, it has one of David Tennant’s best performances. He plays Jimmy Murphy, who was the coach of Manchester United in the period of the Munich Air Disaster – in February, 1958, a plane carrying the team crashed while trying to take off at Munich airport, and many of the young players died.

Open this photo in gallery

United is based on the true story of Manchester United's legendary 'Busby Babes', the youngest side ever to win the Football League and the 1958 Munich Air Crash that claimed eight of their number.

Courtesy fo Acorn TV

Murphy was second-in-command to Matt Busby, the manager of what was a very talented young team nicknamed “the Busby Babes.” It was Murphy – he wasn’t on the flight – who had to take charge and pull the team through the trauma and the rest of the season. Tennant plays him with zest, as a down-to-earth man who loved shaping young players but hated the limelight. As a period-piece drama, it’s exquisitely done, capturing the gloom of a 1950s England in which Manchester United were thrillingly charismatic. While the film is anchored in the idea of United and Busby as ambitious, anti-establishment heroes, the production brought the ire of the Busby family.

Open this photo in gallery

Dougray Scott, Jack O'Connell and David Tennant in United.

Courtesy fo Acorn TV

Icarus (Netflix) deservedly won the academy award for Best Documentary Feature in 2018. A strange journey into cycling and doping, it opens up the world of Russia state-sponsored doping in a way that no amount of reporting can deliver. Filmmaker Bryan Fogel, an American actor, playwright and cycling enthusiast, set out to prove something – that the entire anti-doping process was nonsense.

Open this photo in gallery

Director Bryan Fogel’s bold gambit in Icarus was this: to investigate doping in sports. Fogel (an amateur bike racer) would dope himself, observe the changes in his performance, and see if he could evade detection.

Courtesy of Netflix

If Lance Armstrong could fool the system repeatedly, then the system was bogus. Icarus is Fogel’s sometimes bizarre but highly illuminating documentary account of what he did – trick the system – and why he did it. Without knowing it, he cycled himself into the centre of the international controversy about Russia’s doping procedures. And he had the central figure in the huge drama – the fatally attractive, gregarious Russian doctor Grigory Rodchenkov – actually helping him.

Sunshine Kings (CBC Gem) shouldn’t work, but it does. The four-part Australian drama is a blend of orthodox sports story and mystery. Set in Melbourne’s working-class suburbs and among the Sudanese community, its central character is Jacob (Wally Elnour), a teenager on the cusp of basketball greatness and about to play for a top U.S. college team. It’s his friends that are the problem.

Open this photo in gallery

Sunshine Kings focuses on a young South Sudanese immigrant, Jacob (Wally Elnour), who has the talent and drive to better the lives of himself and his family through a career in basketball.

Courtesy of CBC Gem

An incident involving drugs, a stolen car and serious injury to the daughter of a wealthy white family puts Jacob and his pals on the radar of police. Meanwhile, his local team, the Sunshine Kings, are floundering. Jacob discovers that Eddie Grattan (Anthony LaPaglia), a guy they know as the bitter, angry owner of a sports equipment store, is a former NBA player. Eddie grudgingly agrees to help the youths, but given the aura of crime and suspicion that surrounds them, this cannot be a conventional triumph-of-the-underdog story. This is one moody, gripping drama as much about an immigrant community as it is about basketball.

Story continues below advertisement

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies