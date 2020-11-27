 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Criticism of The Crown highlights the modern fetishization of truth

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in season 4 of The Crown.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

There is a moment in the most recent season of The Crown that is impossible to credit.

Having put up with 10 episodes of shenanigans from Charles and Diana, the Queen (Olivia Colman) launches into the sort of fully articulate, takedown speech we’d all like to deliver once in our lives.

“[People] know that you are a spoilt, immature man endlessly complaining unnecessarily, married to a spoilt, immature woman endlessly complaining unnecessarily, and we are all heartily sick of it.”

Story continues below advertisement

It goes on in this way, all the beats perfect, uninterrupted by the sucking of wind that anyone who is not Olivia Colman would need to take in order to get through it.

Is this true? Did this happen?

Well, of course not. Everyone knows the only sort of mother who can give a speech this cold-blooded and lacerating is an Irish mother. The ability to reduce your children to frozen compliance with the words, “Let me tell you something, mister …” is a better genetic marker for Gaelicness than DNA.

That scene works because it is entirely fictional. If such an encounter did take place and were we to see a faithful reproduction of it, it’d be all shouty, half-baked thoughts that go nowhere and a bunch of crosstalk. Unwatchable dreck, as all domestic squabbles tend to be.

The series is full of this sort of licence. If you haven’t seen it, I don’t want to fill this with spoilers. Let us just say that every time the show fiddles with the technical accuracy, it boils down to one pompous oaf being cruel to another pompous oaf. That’s the history of the British royal family in miniature: Pompous oafs being cruel in glorious real estate.

The Crown got away with sanding the edges off history for its first three seasons because much of it was history contemporary viewers could not remember. This season, we’ve got as far as the 1980s, and a few of us do remember that.

The reaction to the fictional nature of a work of fiction has, in some quarters, been outrage.

Story continues below advertisement

The Guardian summed up the objection nicely when it called this TV show – one featuring human actors dressed up as people they are not, putting on plummy accents and flouncing around in tweed while equally skilled dog actors who are not actually fox-hunting pretend to do so – as “reality hijacked as propaganda” and “a cowardly abuse of artistic licence.”

Good Lord, save some of that powder for later, guys. They’re making a Hulk Hogan biopic and wait until you hear how pro wrestling actually works. You don’t know from cowardly abuses of artistic licence until you’ve seen one man jump on another man from the top turnbuckle and neither of them requires orthopedic surgery.

Nothing you see on TV that lists a casting director in the credits is real. “Based on real events” means “some parts of this are cool, but most of it is, ugh, just like your life, so we’ve changed all that and tried to imagine what you would be like if you were cool all the time and had a completely different face.”

I assume most things I see, read and hear are not the capital-T truth. This includes the news. Not because I suspect anyone is attempting to mislead me, but because I am alive and know from experience that no two people perceive any event in exactly the same way.

There is the thing that was said (objective), the way it was said (less so), how it was meant (grip on ‘truth’ loosening) and the subtext (we have now crossed fully over into subjective).

At some point – and it comes quite early in any story – each of us deploys our internal telemetry in order to determine if what we are seeing or hearing is true. More often than not, we don’t bother deciding. Maybe the story is too good to care. Maybe it seems true enough. Maybe it doesn’t matter if it’s true or not, because it’s just not important enough to care. That accounts for the vast majority of stories.

Story continues below advertisement

On rare occasions, we deem something so important that the truth of it must be found out. How often do you interrogate someone as they tell you a story? That’s how often you feel yourself needing to know the truth.

This is where someone bursts in through the column’s side door and screams, “But Donald Trump!”

Yes, it’s bad when a public figure lies routinely. The problem down south is that half the population knows they are being lied to and does not care. That’s a different philosophical kettle of fish.

The important corollary to this relative indifference to Greek ideals of truth is that we don’t accept everything we see, hear or read as forensic evidence.

What criticism of The Crown really highlights is our modern fetishization of truth. We want to know things for absolute certain and all time, and can’t.

No wonder so many people are angry. Their ancestors revelled in the unknowable, because so much of what happened was unexplained. Now they live in a world in which everything has a defined cause, yet they still can’t get their arms around the whole of it.

Story continues below advertisement

Eventually, these frustrated people are screaming at the TV because they read it on good authority that Charlies did NOT write Louis Mountbatten that letter before he was blown up, which, by the way, did NOT kill him immediately.

Give yourself a break. Assume what you’re seeing is a sort of truth, not the truth. Use the brain God gave you to figure out the difference. If your brain is failing you in this regard, read some poetry. And then remember what Socrates told Plato: “I know that I know nothing.”

Did Socrates really say that? Who knows. Because it’s an interesting idea to think about, why would anyone care?

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies