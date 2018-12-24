Degrassi alumni to reunite for Toronto convention this summer

Open this photo in gallery Stefan Brogren, centre right, and Pat Mastroianni ham it up for a photo while Stacie Mistysyn, left, Kirsten Bourne and Roger Montgomery chat as former cast members of the television show Degrassi make an appearance at Toronto Comicon on Mar. 19, 2017. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

A “Degrassi” alumnus is hosting a class reunion at a Toronto convention centre this summer so fans can indulge in their nostalgia for the original series.

Pat Mastroianni, who played Joey Jeremiah on the show, says he’s putting up his own money to put on the “Degrassi Palooza” at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel in June.

Mastroianni says Kirsten Bourne, Stacie Mistysyn, Amanda Stepto and Stefan Brogren are among his co-stars from the show’s initial run in the 1980s and ‘90s who are set to attend the event.

Story continues below advertisement

He says cast members from later iterations of the series — including “Next Generation” star Drake — won’t be featured at the event, although he hopes they’ll participate at future conventions.

Activities are set to include question-and-answer sessions with cast and crew, a live script reading, a “Degrassi” escape room and a bus tour led by Mastroianni of the sites where the series was shot.

Tickets, which range in price $99 to $399, recently went on sale, and Mastroianni says they make a great last-minute Christmas gift for the “Degrassi fan” in your life.