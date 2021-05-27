Escape the clamour and noise with one actor, one voice

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Escape the clamour and noise with one actor, one voice

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Anne Hathaway as Leah in Solos.

Jason LaVeris/Amazon Prime Video

For some reason, we are into a short period of seriousness in television; less noise and clamour, more traditional acting, talking and directness. This is good. We all need a break from whiz-bang bedlam and cascades of special effects.

Solos (streams Amazon Prime Video) is an anthology set of monologues, done by good actors and with a connecting theme of suspicion about our high-tech present and future. It could be classified as a pandemic-era production, since the seven episodes (each about 30-minutes long) feature actors in isolation. But in essence it’s simplified storytelling about subjects that aren’t simple. It’s theatrical and that too is both a blessed relief and a testament to the sheer expansiveness of the streaming arena.

The 21 best TV series to stream so far in 2021

The episodes can be watched in any order but the one at the start of the list has Anne Hathaway as Leah, a 34-year-old woman attempting to conquer time travel while living in her mom’s basement. She’s surrounded by an array of gadgets and trying reach someone – anyone – in the future. Mostly though she’s talking to herself or her sister on the phone. When she actually reaches somebody with her devices, it is, unsurprisingly, herself. There follows an intricate three-way conversation with three Hathaway figures arguing. It’s not deep, this little drama, but it’s not a dud. It has one stated theme: “If you travel to the future then do you escape your past?” What gives it some heft is the fact the Leah figure feels very familiar, but as a male, basement-dwelling tech-geek obsessive, not a woman.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Helen Mirren as Peg in Solos.

Jason LaVeris/Amazon Prime Video

Helen Mirren gives an excellent, controlled performance as Peg, a 71-year-old woman in the near future. She’s on a space craft travelling to the unknown and her one companion is a computer that sounds like Hal in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Part of the power in the monologue comes from the discomfort of hearing Peg’s nostalgia for technology that we, in the present, see as either novel or menacing. But the grit is in Mirren’s almost despondent depiction of a woman who feels useless, with nothing to contribute and nothing to engage her mind. And the core of her story is timeless – a chance not taken in adolescence that still haunts her.

The most flinty, raw episodes are less about future-technology and more about human rage. Constance Wu plays Jenny, an angry foul-mouthed woman full of self-hate about her attempts to have a baby with a hopeless man and then falling for her handsome neighbour. Another episode rings uncannily true: Uzo Aduba plays Sasha, a woman in a post-pandemic world, reluctant to leave her home and engage with those outside. Created by and mostly written by David Weil, who created Amazon Prime’s perplexing series Hunters, Solos is a rather like a small festival of intense, layered storytelling.

Open this photo in gallery

Andrew Scott as Terje Rod-Larsen and Ruth Wilson as Mona Juul in Oslo.

HBO / Crave

Also airing thus weekend – Oslo (Crave/HBO, Saturday, 8 p.m.) has its origins in theatre: the Tony-winning play by J.T. Rogers about the months of negotiations that led to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat shaking hands at the White House in 1993 and signing an agreement known as the Oslo Accords. As such, it has a powerful, doleful resonance today. Adapted for HBO, it’s an exquisitely sombre piece about the plausibility of intractable enemies finding common ground. Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott play Mona Juul and Terje Rod-Larsen, the married Norwegian diplomats who used their experience in the Middle East and personal friendships to slowly and carefully arrange to bring both sides together on neutral ground. A drama about talk, it still has tension, like an espionage thriller, as the ferocity of official opposition to the secret negotiations is as dangerous as gunfire and bombs. There is also great strain on both diplomats as they try to push the meaning of the talks upward from civilian level toward grandstanding politicians. Ruth Wilson in particular embodies a plaintiveness that’s heart-wrenching.

Open this photo in gallery

The Donut King follows the journey of Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy, who arrived in California in the 1970s and, through a mixture of diligence and luck, built a multi-million dollar donut empire up and down the West Coast.

Courtesy of PBS

The Donut King (Sunday, PBS, 10 p.m. on Independent Lens, also streams CBC Gem) is a fine if erratic documentary anchored in a food-business phenomenon. Consider this: There are about 5,000 independent doughnut shops in California, and Cambodian immigrants own 80 per cent of them. The doc focuses on the story of trailblazer Ted Ngoy, a refugee. His devotion to doughnuts and ingenuity made him a competitor with the big chains. Then his life went awry. The doc made by Alice Gu moves, albeit awkwardly, between his story and that of others in the doughnut field, some of whom escaped from horror in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge in the mid-1970s.

Open this photo in gallery

Internment: The Untold Stories marks the historic apology by the Prime Minister of Canada to the Italian Canadian community for the internment and incarceration without trial or charges of hundreds of its own citizens during World War II.

Courtesy of TLN Television

Finally, note Internment: The Untold Stories (Sunday, TLN, 8 p.m.). It’s about the 600 Italian-Canadian men who were held in prisons and remote internment camps, during the Second World War, a story most Canadians know nothing about. And it is time to follow the Prime Minister’s historic apology to the Italian Canadian community.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies