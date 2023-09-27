The studio lights are going dark at “ET Canada.”

Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.

The media company blames the cost of producing a daily show in “a challenging advertising environment.” It did not specify what date would be the final edition of the program.

“Entertainment Tonight Canada,” the name it used when it launched in 2005, put a distinctly Canadian lens on the world of film, television and music.

Over the years, its hosts have included former MuchMusic VJ Rick Campanelli and R&B singer Keshia Chante.

“ET Canada” is currently co-hosted by Sangita Patel and Cheryl Hickey, who has been with the show since its start.