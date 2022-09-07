Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye in American Gigolo.Warrick Page/Showtime / Crave

There’s no mistaking: Hollywood runs on charm. But the type of old-school flirt who could smirk the pants off any living, breathing human from any distance has become increasingly rare. That’s because it’s no easy feat. It requires effortlessness, confidence, goodness – not necessarily conventional attractiveness.

In comes Jon Bernthal, a square-jawed individual with a heft of hair and the ability to arouse even himself – if a particular scene involving a bathroom mirror in his new series American Gigolo, which premieres this Friday on Crave, is any indication.

And why not? Since his breakout role in The Walking Dead in 2010, he’s become a powerful television mainstay, with recent roles in everything from We Own This City to The Punisher; in feature films, he’s starred in projects as diverse as King Richard and The Many Saints of Newark. Whether he’s playing a blistering cop or an aggressively mustachioed man with a centre part, he commands a certain energy and lends each character an unexpected and alluring weight.

It’s a blessing for American Gigolo, which lives and coasts on Bernthal’s magnetism. An update on the slick 1980 film written and directed by Paul Schrader and starring an equally dominating Richard Gere, the series doesn’t remotely live up to its predecessor. This version of Julian Kay remains a male escort but drops a chunk of the bravado and the craving for the shiny, pricey things in life (apart from a vintage car). Which is all fine and good, but where it falters is in working so hard to give Bernthal’s take on the guy any depth.

Sure, there is many a night when he dons a crisp suit and woos a beautiful woman, and yes, his exploits all have the sun-kissed and suntanned backdrop of L.A. But very quickly and very bluntly, the series fills us in on Julian’s horrific backstory: When he was a teenager, his mother, short on cash, sold him into prostitution to a well-dressed, vaguely accented woman known as “The Queen.” All these years later, he is still tangentially in the game because it’s all he knows, but it has also made it tough for him to love and to trust.

As if that weren’t enough to convince the viewer that, yes, a sex worker can have a heart of gold – God forbid – there are repeated, on-the-nose reminders that he wouldn’t dare sleep with male clients. That’s just not his bag. What a relief!

To really make him a man to root for, though, the show’s debut season morphs into nothing more than a convoluted mystery that sees Julian being framed for the murder of a woman he can barely remember. All he knows is he didn’t do it, he just woke up next to a corpse. Again, it’s a reminder: Julian is a victim. The only saving grace in this meandering narrative is the always delightful Rosie O’Donnell, who plays Detective Sunday, the stubborn woman on the case.

Where the show kicks off, new evidence has exonerated and freed Julian after he’s spent years in prison, where he oozed good behaviour and befriended fellow inmates. In one of those on-the-nose moments, he tells a newbie who asks him for protection from his rapist cellmate, “If you just give him what he wants, he can’t take it from you.”

From there, we watch Julian build a new life, in a new neighbourhood, with a new job. We also watch as his mind endlessly drifts back to former love Michelle (Gretchen Mol), and pines for real intimacy. But of course, his previous life and all the questionable individuals involved (including a jarringly miscast Wayne Brady) keep calling him back. It’s all a journey to find the real boy inside – and it’s all very rote. (Not too unlike the late Ray Donovan, which shares showrunner David Hollander, who developed the new series and directed and wrote the initial episodes before being removed due to misconduct.)

What’s most troubling is that the show makes no effort to modernize its subject matter or remotely examine the current state of sex work with any kind of depth. In fact, it all just feels like an excuse to get Bernthal’s and all his paramours’ shirts off. In this version of L.A., sex work is just a tool the wealthy wield – and one Julian can play with to step inside. Just don’t ask any more questions.

It’s a far cry from this year’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which stars Emma Thompson as a woman paying for pleasure from a male escort. The film paints their interactions as artful and approaches the theme of sex work incredibly sensitively. The Girlfriend Experience and The Deuce offered similar perspectives on television. Instead of continuing in that vein, American Gigolo feels like a harsh speed bump.

And don’t let the borrowed eighties filter, soft-porn lighting and Blondie theme fool you. American Gigolo, the television show, is just an empty, pretty thing that tries too hard to be more than its source material and, in the end, fails to amount to anything at all.

It’s a waste of Bernthal, who can even make a scene in which he compares wooing a jilted woman to gently opening a rusty window seem almost poetic. And even worth watching, if you’re a fan. But if you’re thinking this could’ve been the solution to the recent and devastating dearth of erotic thrillers, you’ll only be disappointed. Even Bernthal’s healthy helping of charm isn’t enough to save this new and not at all improved American Gigolo, which feels sorely out of time and place. Blondie forever, though.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.