Final season of Game of Thrones to begin on April 14

New York
The Associated Press
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.

Game of Thrones fans, get ready.

HBO announced Sunday night that the eighth and final season will begin on April 14. In a one-minute-and-44-second teaser released Sunday, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) are seen in the crypts of Winterfell.

Fans have eagerly awaited the six-episode finale of the show since Season 7 of the popular HBO show ended in August, 2017.

The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO’s most successful shows.

HBO isn’t getting out of the Game of Thrones business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is under way, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.

