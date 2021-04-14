Frank of Ireland: Scurrilous Irish humour incarnate

There are many rooms in the house of Irish culture. It’s an eclectic, ever-changing place. Some rooms are cozy and others are refined. And then there are the rooms of utter chaos, where brawling takes place, the talk is always bawdy and the energy is destructive, a bit demented, and still, the aim is to entertain.
Frank of Ireland (streams from Friday, Amazon Prime Video) is definitely from the space of chaos and surreal bawdiness. It beggars description. But let’s try: It is six half-hour episodes of bedlam comedy starring its creators, brothers Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders) and Domhnall Gleeson (several Stars Wars movies, several Harry Potter movies and the HBO series Run).
Brian plays Frank, a disaster of a man, a delusional layabout still living with his mother into his 30s. He thinks he’s a singer-songwriter but is too lazy to have more than ideas. He survives the disasters he creates with the help of his sidekick Doofus (Domhnall Gleeson), who is an idiot but a reliable one. You haven’t truly encountered colourful swearing, coarse sexual innuendo and gross slapstick humour until you’ve met these two. The vulgarity is breathtaking and the series is the most scurrilous thing streamed anywhere this year.
The gist, such as it is, has Frank trying to cope with his on/off girlfriend Aine (Sarah Greene, from Dublin Murders) finally breaking it off, tired of Frank’s insistence on a certain sexual act. She takes up with a doctor, one Peter-Brian (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor), and Frank and Doofus try to destroy the relationship. While thus engaged, they must also cope with Frank’s mother, Mary (Pom Boyd), a Molly Bloom from hell, who pays the mortgage by entrapping other women’s husbands and taking in as lodgers any fella who likes to stroll the house naked.
Stuff happens, but not with any logic. Frank kind of falls for Peter-Brian, who is a wicked drunk. Aine has second thoughts and even reconsiders that sexual act. Frank asks her, “Which part of you will always love me?” And Aine answers, “My self-loathing probably.” Indeed. Self-loathing might be a defining aspect of this insanely jerry-rigged exercise in cringe comedy.
The one episode that truly works is No. 4, because it actually has a structure. The structure is a chaotic performance of a musical – an all-female musical based on the play Twelve Angry Men – and features much slapstick as Frank tries to muscle in, and a certain Nicola (Liz Fitzgibbon), a wizard at the mixed martial arts, teaches the cast to do stunts. The musical is directed by the fussbudget Padraig (Pat Shortt), who gets to issue the immortal line, “You can’t handle the fruit!” By the way, a running joke is Frank and Doofus earnestly comparing their situation to a movie scene. So Frank imagines himself like De Niro in Taxi Driver and Doofus riffs on multiple Kevin Costner movies.
Now, your first thought, upon surveying the uncouth mingling of boorishness and the cutes that is this series, is that Amazon gave two famous Irish brothers a bundle of money to do any crazy thing they wanted. But the production – the Gleeson brothers brought in writer Michael Moloney to contribute to the scripts, and Sharon Horgan of Catastrophe fame is executive producer – is meant for Channel 4 in Britain and on Amazon Prime Video elsewhere. It also has a stellar cast, apart from the brothers. Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is one Ireland’s finest dramatic actors, appeared in two Avengers movies and is a legend for his role as Nidge in the series Love/Hate. Shortt is a comic of genius and Greene was superb in Normal People. This isn’t a mere indulgence for the Gleeson lads.
Where Frank of Ireland fits in the canon of Irish writing and performance is in the postcrash territory of disillusion, anger, lewd misanthropy and black humour that emerged after the collapse of the economic boom in 2008. There was such fierce energy in that. From the raucous vitality of The Rubberbandits (TV and music videos) to the brash, swaggering prose in the fiction of Kevin Barry.
Also, it fits into a core tradition of absurdist, preposterous humour that goes back generations. There’s a touch of Flann O’Brien here. (The Gleeson brothers’ father, actor Brendan Gleeson, spent years trying to marshal a film version of O’Brien’s At Swim-Two Birds.) And Father Ted, too. But this series is a new level of fantastical scurrility. It’s a cockamamie room in that house of culture and you might be unnerved on entering it.
