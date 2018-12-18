 Skip to main content

Fresh Prince star Alfonso Ribeiro sues Fortnite, NBA 2K creators over use of Carlton dance

Fresh Prince star Alfonso Ribeiro sues Fortnite, NBA 2K creators over use of Carlton dance

Los Angeles
The Associated Press
Alfonso Ribeiro arrives at a Disney/ABC press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2018.

Willy Sanjuan/The Associated Press

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his dance dubbed “The Carlton Dance” without permission or credit.

Ribeiro’s dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

Ribeiro says North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 Fresh Prince episode. He’s asking for a judge’s order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn’t respond to requests for comment.

