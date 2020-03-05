 Skip to main content

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Full Stream Ahead: What to watch on Amazon Prime, Crave and Netflix this March 7-8 weekend

Lara Zarum
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Before you turn on your television, iPad or laptop this weekend and drown in options, The Globe and Mail presents three best cinematic bets that are worth your coveted downtime – no commute to the movie theatre required.

Wild Rose (Amazon Prime)

Open this photo in gallery

Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley), right, plays a single mother of two young children, in Wild Rose.

Courtesy of eOne

My tear ducts were powerless against this movie’s preoccupation with transcendently beautiful singing and fraught mother-daughter relationships. A Scottish musical-drama about an aspiring country singer, Wild Rose is a smaller, quieter version of the star-is-born story. It opens as Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley), a single mother of two young children, has been released from prison on drug-smuggling charges. She dreams of Nashville but lives in Glasgow, and has a tendency to self-destruct, but her talent is undeniable. The movie is stuffed with earworms from Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd and Patty Griffin, and Buckley’s performance will knock you out – particularly if you, like me, primarily associate the Irish singer and actress with her role as the ailing queen in Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle, for which she was required to be unconscious for the bulk of the film. She’s wide awake in this one.

Ramy (Crave)

Open this photo in gallery

Stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, left, stars as an Egyptian-American in the midst of a spiritual crisis.

Hasan Amin/Hulu

You will need a Starz subscription to access this semi-autobiographical series on Crave, but trust me – it’s worth it. Stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, also the show’s creator, stars as a twentysomething Egyptian-American in the midst of a spiritual crisis. He lives with his family in New Jersey, but this isn’t a story about a second-generation American testing the limits of his parents’ faith. He’s both modern and devout; he yearns to be set up with a nice Muslim girl, and struggles to figure out how to balance his overlapping identities. The show is more thoughtful than laugh-out-loud funny, but it handles its soul-searching subject matter with a light touch. As a bonus, Succession’s Hiam Abbass, as Ramy’s mother, has a fantastic standalone episode. (If this show alone is not enough to convince you to sign up for Starz, which costs an extra $5.99 a month, allow me to recommend a few more that are only available with the add-on: the fun new remake of High Fidelity; the excellent docu-series America to Me; Survivor’s Remorse, a criminally underrated comedy about a newly minted basketball star; and Party Down, one of my absolute favourite TV series ever.)

Story continues below advertisement

Jane the Virgin (Netflix)

Open this photo in gallery

Jane the Virgin has some of the most vibrant and original production design in recent TV memory.

It’s been less than a year since this heartwarming CW original aired its last episode, and I miss it every day. Jane the Virgin, which stars Gina Rodriguez as a young Venezuelan-American woman who is accidentally artificially inseminated, was based on an early-2000s Venezuelan telenovela. The show is playful about its origins: one of its most distinctive features is the “Latin lover” narrator, who both describes and comments on the action. And the action is soap-opera nutty – births, deaths and mistaken identities abound. The show is zippy and bubbly, with breakneck pacing and some of the most vibrant and original production design in recent TV memory. But below the surface, Jane the Virgin is also bracingly realistic about parenthood, work-life balance, relationships, and, yes, sex. Tender, fun, and expertly plotted, it’s perfect multigenerational viewing.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies