Television Game of Thrones earns a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations

Lynn Elber
LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations Tuesday for its eighth and final season.

The bloodthirsty saga’s total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by “NYPD Blue” in 1994.

The showing by “Game of Thrones” led HBO back to dominance over Netflix, the streaming service that bumped it last year from its longtime Emmy dominance.

Last year’s best comedy series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” led the pack with 20 bids, including for its star and defending champion Rachel Brosnahan.

“The Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden announced top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

