Game of Thrones guide: Catch up on Season 8 episode reviews

As Game of Thrones’ final season unfolds, we take a look back at how the show changed the television and fantasy novel landscape, and which show will next take up the throne. First up, film critic Barry Hertz reviews the first three episodes of Season 8.
Season 8, episode 3: The Long Night may not look so good in the harsh light of day
The 82-minute episode – the longest in GoT history – was a ridiculously intense, enormously brutal, delightfully captivating and kinda-sorta-sorry-but-it’s-true frustrating creation. By employing around 750 extras, shooting for more than 50 days, and gobbling up a budget that would be the envy of many nations’ GDPs, The Long Night took almost every measure to exceed the bloody spectacle and visceral thrills of the series’ previous all-timer battles.
Season 8, episode 2: The pain of finality and awkwardness of saying goodbye
Game of Thrones has been working toward this last stretch for the past eight years, and the series now feels severely aware of its limited time left. So before the show got down to the brutish business of battle, it would use this opportunity to catch up, and linger, with old friends for one last sentimental, rambling goodbye.
Season 8, episode 1: Like all men, all expectations must die
With the premiere of GoT’s eighth and final season – and George R.R. Martin still dithering over his sixth book, The Winds of Winter – we’re all long past the point of preparations. Anything, and everything, could happen. Shame, then, that much of Game of Thrones’ final season premiere felt, if not predictable, then like a lot of par-for-the-course place-setting.
The unaired Game of Thrones pilot was bad. Really bad
Winter might not have come. That’s the consensus of anyone who read, worked on or saw the unaired pilot episode of Game of Thrones. In a quasi-epic quest that parallels the HBO series itself, superfans have sought out and shared every breathless detail of the Thing That Was Not Good, writes Johanna Schneller.
As Game of Thrones comes to an end, its successors live on
With Game of Thrones, HBO accomplished the unthinkable: making Dungeons and Dragons-styled high fantasy palatable to the masses, John Semley writes. Here’s a survey of some shows that have attempted – or are planning – on capitalizing on the cultural appetite for all things nerdy that Game of Thrones unleashed.
After Game of Thrones, what is TV’s next big thing?
The end of the Game of Thrones era on HBO creates a vacuum. And that vacuum must be filled. TV critic John Doyle looks at the possibilities for what the next GoT will be, where it comes from and why.
Sci-fi in a post-Game of Thrones publishing world
The fantasy genre has exploded into a global phenomenon since George R.R. Martin’s books arrived, and with the gatekeepers of traditional publishing playing a smaller role than their previous monopoly, a proliferation of diverse authors has emerged, writes Andray Domise.