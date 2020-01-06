 Skip to main content

Television

Golden Globes carpet kicks off with big sleeves and shades of pink

Leanne Italie
New York
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

There was plenty of pink, puffy sleeves and lots of white on the Golden Globes red carpet as the stars shimmered and shined Sunday on one of the season’s biggest nights for fashion.

Reese Witherspoon went classic Hollywood in a white body hugger, while Charlize Theron sported a draped sash on one shoulder in neon green and a black bustier underneath.

Pink had a moment in soft hues for Kirsten Dunst (Rodarte) and Dakota Fanning. Tiffany Haddish went for bold hot pink, while Margot Robbie showed off a burst of encrusted colour in a strapless top with a white column skirt below, her hair loose and beach wavy. Jennifer Lopez wore a voluminous, multicolored gown with a huge bow at the front in gold and jewel-tone green.

Greta Gerwig attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Chokers were abundant, from Theron to Cynthia Erivo, the latter wearing a huge blue stone at the centre of her short necklace.

Erivo’s hand-beaded custom Thom Browne gown was tuxedo inspired in black and white. The “Harriet” star and fashion standout said the dress includes designs of her favourite flower, the peony, at the hem and in her lining. The short-sleeve look took 800 hours to create.

Jodie Cromer, from “Killing Eve,” sported another fashion trend of the evening, puffy sleeves, in green.

And the men?

Andrew Scott, the “hot priest” from “Fleabag,” left his cream tuxedo jacket unbuttoned for interviews and wore a huge smile on his face during his first trip to the Globes, a dark curl falling over his forehead.

The kids also represented.

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The night’s youngest nominee, 12-year-old Roman Griffin Davis of “Jojo Rabbit,” took it all in wearing a bright orange velvet tuxedo jacket with black lapels and bow tie. He’s a huge fan of Globes host Ricky Gervais.

“I like how he has the courage to say anything,” Roman told E!

Billy Porter, the “Pose” nominee and fashion trailblazer, failed to disappoint in an epic long train in cream. It was adorned with white feathers and attached to a tuxedo jacket in the same hue. It’s a custom look by Alex Vinash and – bonus – the train zips off.

“It is a dinner and I do have to sit down,” he smiled.

Dakota Fanning arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Porter’s gear took three months to create, well before nominations were announced.

“It’s really odd to have to work on clothes before you’re even nominated,” he said.

The gender-bending star and singer carried a mirrored bag by Emm Kuo, with a diamond dragon fly on one lapel by Tiffany & Co.

