 Skip to main content

Television Grantchester: Not the usual soft and pretty British period piece drama

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Opinion

Grantchester: Not the usual soft and pretty British period piece drama

John Doyle
John Doyle Television critic
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Grantchester takes place in the 1950s.

Neil Genower/Kudos and MASTERPIECE

British period-piece dramas have a singular cinematic style: Sunlit, clean and heftily romantic in the picture they present of the past. Things were better then, is the gist. This is how Brexit happened, you think. And you’d be right. There’s a pulsating nostalgia thing going on.

Grantchester (Sunday, Masterpiece on PBS, 9 p.m.) has stuck with a slight variation on that format through its three seasons and now in its fourth, it pushes back at boundaries. It’s a way-interesting, but not necessarily successful defilement of the solemn protocol. Recommended viewing, though, as a strange little skirmish with contemporary reality.

As fans of the genre will know. Grantchester is set in 1950s England and it’s about Sidney Chambers (James Norton), a clever, charismatic clergyman who solves crimes in his copious free time, usually alongside one Geordie Keating (Robson Green), a salty police officer. This all unfolds in the tiny town of Grantchester, which is very sunlit and clean. Based on the mystery novels by James Runcie, it feels cozy and if you weren’t paying close attention it could make you feel sleepy.

Story continues below advertisement

Pay attention, however, and it seethes with something that smells subversive. Turns out that 1950s Cambridgeshire is a rather vile place, full of wicked people. In earlier seasons there were hints of this as Sidney turned sleuth. Now, having dealt with his rage and lust and essentially been heartbroken, Sidney wants out. He wants out of his job as a clergyman and wants out of the pretense that he does a good and important job. Not only is he changing, but England is.

In its fourth season the plot is baroque in its summoning of contemporary England into its setting. There is immigration happening, you see. People of a different skin colour are arriving and there’s a backlash against that. Along with his cop-buddy Geordie, Sidney witnesses a terribly racist and incendiary uprising.

Stranger Things 3 delivers no surprises, but makes for a delightful summer binge

Conversation-stopper: What to expect from Aziz Ansari’s unexpected – careful – comeback on Netflix

Save Me: The best Canadian series you’re not watching yet

The season opens with Geordie lamenting how things are changing. “I blame that fella with the pelvis,” he says and the impact of rock ‘n’ roll is emphasized when Sidney and Geordie give chase to a guy while Long Tall Sally plays on the soundtrack. A black civil-rights activist is in town and that only seems to increase tension. Things get worse when a young white supremacist begins spreading his hate. And, thing is, he’s using the bible to do it.

Things get sticky when there’s a murder to solve and then even stickier when passion is ignited in Sidney by a visitor from the United States. Safe to say, things do not go well on either front.

While there is still a softness to Grantchester, there is a sharp tension under the surface. Vicar Sidney is a representative figure, trying to do the decent thing, always, but it’s the congregation that baffles him and makes him despair for humanity. He’s no innocent, this man of the cloth, but a troubled figure. Norton is great in the lead role, although it seems he will leave the series soon, and the interactions with Green’s Geordie are wonderful.

Also airing this weekend

Two good documentaries are repeated. Running With Beto (Saturday, Crave/HBO, 9 p.m. and on-demand) is an HBO documentary that chronicles former congressman Beto O’Rourke in his 2018 long-shot attempt to wrest the Texas Senate seat held by Ted Cruz. As such, it’s a warts-and-all portrait of the lanky young man. Yes, he’s charismatic and fiercely hard-working, visiting all 254 counties in the state, but he’s lacking something, you can tell. Documenting Hate: New American Nazis (Sunday CBC NN, 10 p.m. on The Passionate Eye) sets out to expose the white supremacists and Neo-Nazis involved in that 2017 Charlottesville rally, and achieves that. Most ominously it shows us how entrenched the white supremacists are.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter