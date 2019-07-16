 Skip to main content

Graphic suicide scene removed from season one finale of 13 Reasons Why

Graphic suicide scene removed from season one finale of 13 Reasons Why

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
Netflix has decided to remove a graphic suicide scene from the season one finale of its show 13 Reasons Why as the series prepares to launch its third season.

Show creator Brian Yorkey says in a statement on Twitter the intent in portraying the suicide in such graphic detail was to “make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it.” But the producers have heard concerns from mental health experts and decided, along with the streaming service, to re-edit it.

Yorkey says the edit “will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”

Suicide prevention groups support the decision.

The series drew praise and criticism when it debuted in 2017. The show included warnings about its graphic nature and Netflix established a website of crisis helplines.

