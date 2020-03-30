Handsome actor Graydon Gould starred in TV’s The Forest Rangers

Starring as Chief Ranger George Keeley in the series The Forest Rangers on CBC in the 1960s, Graydon Gould was a familiar face not only in Canada but eventually in more than 40 countries. The series was the first in Canada to be produced in colour and one of the first programs in the world that addressed environmental issues.
In more than 100 episodes over three seasons, Mr. Gould’s character led a group of kids known as the Junior Forest Rangers, who lived in an old fort in the Ontario wilderness. They worked with the local Indigenous communities, put out forest fires, rescued people, saved wild animals and thwarted bad guys. With its environmental message, and its respect for Canada’s First Nations, the series was ahead of its time.
As the promotional ads put it: “The Junior Forest Rangers live in a never-never land, unmarred by schools or parents, in which the only rules are the rules of conservation.” They also got to use walkie-talkies, ride canoes or horses and get into all sorts of adventures, a combination that earned them the love, admiration and envy of children around the world. In Norway, the series was called Skogwokterkklubben.
Before The Forest Rangers, Mr. Gould’s voice was already known around the world. His was the voice of Mike Mercury, test pilot of Supercar, a British TV series that ran from 1961-62, and was also picked up worldwide. It was a children’s program that used marionette puppetry and it went on to have cult status.
Mike Mercury, voiced by Mr. Gould, piloted the vertical-take-off-and-landing Supercar, which flew like a jet, had retractable wings and was slowed by retrorockets. On land, it rode on a cushion of air rather than wheels. Inside the car, Mike Mercury had a “Clear-Vu” TV monitor to allow him to drive through fog or smoke. Mike, memorably voiced by Mr. Gould, always managed to protect the Supercar from his arch-enemy, Masterspy.
The British series quickly appeared in 60 countries, especially after children in New York went crazy for it, seeking Supercar and Mike Mercury models and other paraphernalia.
Mr. Gould also co-starred in a British TV play now described as the earliest known gay TV drama, which broadcast on Nov. 24, 1959. Titled South, it portrayed, subtly, a smouldering relationship between two men, set in the Deep South of the United States as the Civil War approached in 1861. Mr. Gould played a handsome U.S. army officer opposite British actor Peter Wyngarde, who would go on to be famous as the hedonistic and hirsute TV sleuth Jason King.
Nothing remotely resembling sex took place. But you could feel the heat through the screen. Homosexuality was still illegal in the United Kingdom, but the play was at least one of the sparks that led to the decriminalization of homosexuality in 1967.
Robert Graydon Gould was born in Regina on April 3, 1937, only child of Robert Gould, a head teacher, and Hilda (née Breeze), also a teacher. He attended high school in Prince Albert, Sask., before studying for a year at the University of Saskatchewan, in Saskatoon. But he was a rambler, and of artistic bent, so he dropped out and worked on the TransCanada natural gas pipeline to earn enough money to get to drama school in England.
At the Rose Bruford drama school in Sidcup, south-east London, he was doing well until he was expelled for getting a fellow student pregnant. It didn’t unduly bother him. He was in love with Judy Poppy and she was in love with him. They married in 1957 and had a son, Duncan. Still only 19 but with dashing good looks, Mr. Gould soon gained stage and TV roles, usually playing Americans but refusing to curb his Canadian vowels. “I was determined to make it as a Canadian,” he said.
He went on to have parts in films including The Victors and Floods of Fear, as well as TV series such as Emmerdale, Matlock, The High Chaparral, Danger Man and Dynasty. In TV ads, he was the voice of Carnation Milk, Mazda and Ford cars, the Bank of America and numerous beers. Off-screen, he was a cool clarinet player. His earnings had allowed him to buy a home in Laurel Canyon, in the Hollywood Hills of California, as well as one in Victoria.
In Hollywood, guests at his home would include the actors Sydney Poitier, Warren Oates and Richard Harris. But he latterly felt most at home in Richmond upon Thames, London. He died of pneumonia in Kingston Hospital, southwest London, on Feb. 25.
He leaves his first wife, Judy. His second wife, Carol (née Hoehler), predeceased him. He also leaves his partner of 25 years, Lorraine Donegan; his son, Duncan; and five grandchildren.