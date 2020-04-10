 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

HBO’s new Run: A wild, strange, romantic ride for the risk-taking viewer

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

HBO's Run is a romance, a mystery, disarmingly oblique and unique, starring Domhnall Gleeson as Billy, left, and Merritt Wever as Ruby, right.

HBO / Crave

It is a testament to the openness and fluidity of television these days that the series that leads off this column even exists. Time was, it would have been futile for a writer or producer to pitch a series so lacking in genre-specificity. Further, it’s a testament to the viewer’s openness that the show can be recommended without wariness – the show is indefinable, but you can deal with that.

Run (starts Sunday on HBO/Crave, 10 p.m.) is a romance, a mystery, disarmingly oblique and unique. You have no idea where it is going, but not in the sense that it’s a twisty tale. At times hilarious and heartbreaking, as TV it is stylistically utterly distinctive. In part that’s because one has a sense of it being rooted in theatre: Two characters stuck in a confined space and their situations being slowly unpacked. That’s not to say that it’s limited by its theatricality. The only limits are in your mind as you wonder about these two people.

They are Ruby (Merritt Wever) and Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) and you gather they were sweethearts in their late teens. They made an agreement: If at some point in the future, one texted “RUN” to the other, and got the same reply, they would both abandon their lives and meet up, on a train leaving New York’s Grand Central Station. What happens at the start is that Ruby, bored by the thought of another yoga class, while sitting in a parking lot in California, gets the text message, thinks for a few seconds and replies. They are both now on the run.

Story continues below advertisement

It is of course a foolish act. They’re adults now, with complicated adult lives. It takes a while for that to emerge because, yeah, at first they are fiendishly mad for each other, although halting in the step toward consummating their reunion. Ruby is particularly reluctant as her body is 15 years older than when last seen by Billy. Meanwhile, Billy is holding back something about his personal life – he became a well-known life-coach and best-selling self-help author – and the viewer wonders about something sinister in his unrevealed backstory.

There they are, on a hurtling train, these two mercurial figures. That’s it. But, for a start, the two actors are wonderfully alive in the roles. Merritt Weaver, who won a supporting-actress Emmy for Nurse Jackie in 2013, and later got another for the Netflix series Godless, and shone on Unbelievable last year, is sublime. She can do affable, gregarious and self-deprecating like no one else. Gleeson is ideal as an Irishy man-boy, all cleverness and charm masking a woebegone core.

Run was created by Vicky Jones, long-time creative partner of Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who executive-produces here and makes a brief appearance), and it has an urgent bite and a melancholy aspect. (Jones explained some of it in a charming interview with The Globe’s Barry Hertz.) It’s a risky show as an entertainment vehicle but highly recommended for anyone willing to take a risk on a genre-defying journey.

Also airing this weekend

Open this photo in gallery

Baptiste, airing on Masterpiece Classic this Sunday, is a slow-burning atmospheric mystery-thriller.

Baptiste (starts Sunday, PBS 10 p.m. on Masterpiece Classic) is definitely anchored in a genre. It’s a slow-burning atmospheric mystery-thriller. Title character Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) was a key figure in two seasons of the brilliant miniseries The Missing; that wily elderly detective working on one last case. Here, in a series produced by the same team as The Missing, he’s in Amsterdam.

A young English sex worker (Anna Prochniak) has disappeared into Amsterdam’s red-light district and her uncle Edward (Tom Hollander) believes she’s been murdered. Hardly anyone else seems to care. Baptiste takes on the case, which leads him into the arena of Romanian gangsters, local pimps and drug dealers. A quietly unfolding drama in six episodes, it’s coolly gripping and well thought-out.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (Sunday, NBC, 7 p.m.) first aired live in 2018 to acclaim. A madcap, crazily inventive production of the musical, it’s a marvellous, dizzying two hours. John Legend plays Jesus and Alice Cooper steals the show with wicked turns as Herod.

Open this photo in gallery

A madcap, crazily inventive production of the musical, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, airing on NBC this Sunday, is a marvellous, dizzying two hours.

Virginia Sherwood/The Associated Press

Finally, this column continues with a “Stay-at-home-period daily-streaming pick.” Today’s pick is What/If (Netflix). A masterful hybrid of old-school soaper and neo-tawdry mystery, it’s cheesy but please-y in its rabid insistence on outrageous melodrama. One intriguing aspect is that the callous miscreant is a woman. Renée Zellweger plays a wealthy woman who agrees to help finance the work of young entrepreneur Lisa. In return, she wants a night alone with Lisa’s husband, Sean (Blake Jenner), a young, burly former major-league baseball star-turned-paramedic-turned-firefighter. How could a woman do this terrible deed to another one? Just watch her. It’s been called “divine trash” and that’s accurate.

Story continues below advertisement

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies