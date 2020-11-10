 Skip to main content
‘He will forever be an inspiration’: Jeopardy! pays tribute to host Alex Trebek

New York
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Flowers are laid on Alex Trebek's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on Nov. 8, 2020.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jeopardy! paid tribute to Alex Trebek on Monday in a poignant message that celebrated the show’s longtime, unflappable host of 37 years.

The day after Trebek died at age 80 following a battle with cancer, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards addressed viewers from the Jeopardy! set in a taped introduction.

“Over the weekend we lost our beloved host, Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff, for our crew, for his family, for his millions of fans,” said Richards. “He loved this show and everything it stood for.”

Richards said Trebek taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. Beginning Monday, those last shows hosted by Trebek are set to air through Dec. 25.

“He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, for his kindness and for his love of his family,” said Richards. “We will air his final 35 episodes as they were shot. That’s what he wanted. On behalf of everyone here at ‘Jeopardy!’ thank you for everything, Alex.”

Richards concluded with the show’s trademark opening — “This is Jeopardy!” — which was followed by a moment of silence on the Jeopardy! set with lights dimmed.

