Meredith MacNeill as Detective Sam Wazowski and Adrienne C. Moore as Detective Kelly Duff in Pretty Hard Cases.Photo Credit: David Lee/CBC

Pretty Hard Cases was initially meant to explore the friendship between two middle-aged female detectives – one Black, one white – in the Toronto Police Service. But as the CBC comedy series began production on the first season in 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement erupted, changing the show’s course.

“We suddenly had to take a really close look at what being a police action hero meant; really interrogate that and make sure that we weren’t playing into narratives that are harmful or trope-Ish or destructive,” says creator Tassie Cameron.

The second season, premiering Jan. 5 on CBC, begins with a bang. Or several bangs, as detectives Sam Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill) and Kelly Duff (Adrienne C. Moore) lead a guns-and-gang unit into a Toronto neighbourhood, and within the first few minutes the series upends the traditional narrative of a buddy cop show.

It’s night time. Tensions are high, with calls of “shots fired.” Except, turns out it’s yet another “false alarm by the shot tipper.”

Everyone has barely let their guard down, when a prank has Sam chasing down a Black teen through the neighbourhood, yelling, “Do not be afraid of me! I am an ALLY!” Sam’s awkward running and exasperation are funny, but you can’t help being nervous for the teenager named Richie. Then again, Kelly knows the backlanes of this neighbourhood and catches up with Richie first. The tone immediately shifts, as Kelly chides the youth, promising to sign him up for more community service if he keeps up his antics.

Creators Tassie Cameron and Sherry White’s idea to explore the friendship between two women from radically different backgrounds was partially based on their own experiences.Cameron Pictures/CBC

This sort of nuance is tricky terrain to navigate, and not many other shows traverse it; Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes closest. The stars’ rat-a-tat banter deftly veers from the profiling of a marginalized neighbourhood to Kelly and Sam’s love life (or lack thereof) to discussing the pitfalls of a pencil skirt.

Creators Tassie Cameron and Sherry White’s idea to explore the friendship between two women from radically different backgrounds was partially based on their own experiences, says White, in a phone interview in December.

“Tassie and I have lots of differences, sometimes [related to] class, that leads us to having big laughs,” says White. They wouldn’t have met, she adds, if it hadn’t been for work. White is from Newfoundland, while Cameron spent her formative years in Toronto. “We were excited to lean into two people with very different senses of humour.”

Rookie Blue (2010-2015), their first big show working together, was about fresh-faced cops dealing with imposter syndrome, says Cameron. The lead characters of Pretty Hard Cases are at a completely different stage of life.

“We were interested in looking at women over 40 who were actually good at their job, and very experienced, but were looking into the void,” she says. “Is this all there is? What’s the meaning of life? My kid’s leaving home; is my job all that I am? We were interested in grappling with some of those questions, but with a sense of humour.”

The world of police drama and crime stories always drew Cameron. The primal stakes in this genre of storytelling fascinate her. The daughter of renowned investigative journalist Stevie Cameron, who wrote on subjects as “Hells Angels and corrupt police and police heroes,” she’d grown up surrounded by stories of mystery and intrigue. A character-driven show such as The Wire was also impactful for her, while both Cameron and White recently “devoured” Mare of Easttown, she adds.

The chance to write two female cops who are kick-ass action heroes – in the way of typical buddy cop movies – was also tantalizing. However, as the Black Lives Matter movement evolved, so did the show.

“We talked to a lot of cop consultants, and heard these stories from real people [about] catching killers or dealing with tragic, tragic situations and then having to go home and take out their garbage or order a pizza and deal with their kid’s report cards.”

Just like Cameron, Moore had always been a fan of police dramas. She jumped at the chance to play the role of Kelly, a somewhat cynical drug squad detective.

“I’m obsessed with cop shows, crime documentaries,” she says. “As an actor and person who believes in using my voice as an advocate for the things that are important to me, and the world I want to reflect – I thought playing a cop would be an interesting voice and perspective to add to my storytelling.”

Since Moore has some friends who are police officers, she’s well aware of the stereotypes associated with the organization tasked with maintaining law and order. She hopes to create empathy in the face of what she sees as a “fractured relationship between the police force and the community.”

Humour provides a way to address thorny issues in the current charged climate.

“It’s a way to … maybe not level the playing field, but [allow] people to let their guard down, so that they can be invited into the space and be invited into the narrative and the story, and be open to it,” says Moore. “You also approach these things honestly, and with great transparency.”

Having a constant dialogue with her co-lead and other members of the crew was important for MacNeill. At first, she was a little scared to take on Pretty Hard Cases, she says. Playing a lead role in a series, and understanding the responsibility of all that it represented seemed daunting – but also a welcome challenge.

“When we got the scripts, we had multiple conversations consistently – before shooting, during shooting, at lunch hour, on the set … My journey with Adrienne, our conversations, understanding, what really listening is about, vulnerability – how can we bring that, our transparency, to the characters. Sometimes we manage to do it,” she says.

Some of those conversations were also between the lead actors and writers. It was a concerted decision to hire talent from diverse backgrounds in senior as well as junior roles for their second season, says White. That way, younger writers, who came from marginalized backgrounds and brought their lived experiences to the writers’ room, would feel comfortable with someone in a position of power.

Sometimes you just need to tell it like it is versus finding a politically correct term, says Moore. Take for example, she says, calling certain Black communities “at-risk” on the show. In this season, her character Kelly works with such a community.

“But in her mind … this is the community that she has put her time and resources into. And then as an officer, she sees how certain folks still look at this community as ‘at-risk’ or [a] dangerous place to be,” she elaborates. Moore advocated to have a more authentic portrayal of the community and her relationship with it. “We can’t be so precious in talking about [an issue] that we don’t really talk about it … I always came from a perspective of just calling a thing a thing – but in a way that made the network happy about it.”

All these conversations clearly come to bear in a scene between Sam and Kelly in a car, where Kelly calls out Sam’s privilege.

“[We] had a very transparent conversation,” says MacNeill. “It’s important to feel like you want to be an advocate, you want to be an ally, you want to say the right thing – but you also have the courage to be wrong, to be corrected.”

Their long improv sessions before filming that scene had MacNeill thinking, “Who are you in the moment? Who are you with? Who is the scene with? What are they saying? Can you listen, can you take it in?”

Watching Moore and MacNeill playing off of each other on set, bringing their characters – in all their complexities – to life, makes Cameron think they have achieved what they set out to do.

“I could watch them for the rest of my life. They’re so funny, they’re so smart … they’re so different from me,” she says, when asked if there was a moment that encapsulated the gist of the show.

“Just seeing those two together, that was the moment.”

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.