 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Incoming: Holiday treats for all tastes on TV

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

For the Record is an anthology of stories – mostly 10 or 15 minutes long – in which the characters’ stories are tied to a song in the Universal catalogue.

CBC

Even at the best of times, people can get awfully tetchy at this time of the year. Be tolerant of them. Do not engage in Socratic dialogue with them about the this and that of the holiday season. Perhaps they just haven’t seen Ted Lasso (AppleTV+) yet. Me, I’m saving the episodes I haven’t seen for Christmas Day.

The coming days will bring bad news, no doubt, and we are morally obliged to be of good cheer. Make the best of it and instead of moving through it all with gritted teeth, find solace and humour. If you are wearing a mask outside, which you should, make the best of it and hum or sing to yourself. It’s one of the good things about wearing a face mask. Me, I’ve recited great swathes of 19th-century ballads to myself while roaming the cold, empty streets.

Even if you won’t be gathered in groups, just watch TV and savour the good, the fun and the flaky, in our commitment to consolation and good cheer. In the next few days you will find a fine list of content in this section to binge-watch over the holidays. Here, a round-up of new, new-ish and favourites to take you through.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Bridgerton is the new costume drama from TV hitmaker Shonda Rhimes.

Courtesy of Netflix

Bridgerton arrives on Friday on Netflix. This is, note you, the new Shonda Rhimes series – the first to launch since her megadeal with Netflix was announced. Sometimes called the “Queen of Steam,” Rhimes has entertained a generation with Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal and other series. Here, surprisingly she’s produced a period-drama set in Regency England with a lot of frocks, hats, gowns and romantic entanglements. Based on early episodes, it can be reported that it’s a hoot – a faux-modern romance with a diverse cast and focusing on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who is, of course, busy looking for a husband while having fun in her search. Total tosh, in a good way.

The Masked Dancer starts Fox/CTV on Sunday and is, obviously, a spin-off from the wildly and inexplicably popular The Masked Singer. Craig Robinson will host and Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale will act as panelists. Celebrity contestants dance in costume, declaring war on the fun-less year we are ending.

Open this photo in gallery

Tracey Ullman plays Queen Elizabeth II in Death to 2020, a star-studded spoof coming to Netflix on Dec. 27.

KEITH BERNSTEIN/NETFLIX/Netflix

Death to 2020 comes to Netflix on Dec. 27th from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, and is some type of dark, star-studded spoof of the year. It is said, anyway. Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani and Tracey Ullman play characters explaining it all.

Equinox is Scandinavian noir with a supernatural twist that starts Dec. 30 on Netflix. The gist is this: “In 1999, 21 high-school graduates vanish without a trace. Twenty years later, Astrid discovers the unsettling truth behind the disappearance of her sister Ida and her classmates.” Astrid (Danica Cucic) is in adulthood a late-night radio host who gets calls from someone who asserts he knows what happened and suggests the missing are alive in another dimension. For those missing the German drama Dark, Equinox is as moody-Scandi and gently spooky as all get-out.

Open this photo in gallery

Equinox is a Scandinavian noir with a supernatural twist.

Tine Harden/Courtesy of Netflix

For the Record, now on CBC Gem, is fluff, but good fluff. An odd collaboration between CBC and Universal Music, it’s an anthology of stories – mostly 10 or 15 minutes long – in which the characters’ stories are tied to a song in the Universal catalogue. The best is The Broken Hearts Tour, in which an aunt (Anna Hopkins) tries to persuade her teenage nice (Alexandra Beaton) that love is for suckers. But the niece has a crush on a pop star and, you know, it all works out.

Finally, since this list started with Bridgerton, a faux period-piece, take note that Pride & Prejudice, the original 1995 BBC series, is airing in a marathon on some PBS stations on Dec. 27th. (On WNED, starting at 5 p.m. ET.) That means Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth as Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy, two people who brave obstacles to, ah, realize they are made for one another. It is widely considered the perfect Jane Austen adaptation.

This column will return next week. Enjoy the holidays, no matter how you celebrate. Be careful, wear a mask and always be good and kind to each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies