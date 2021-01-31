 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Introducing the next, more potent wave of true-crime drama

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The six-part Scandinavian series The Investigation explores the complex real-life investigation surrounding the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, starring Søren Malling as Jens Møller Jensen.

HBO / Crave

You probably remember the murder case, if only in an indistinct way.

In 2017, Swedish journalist Kim Wall disappeared after boarding a submarine constructed by Danish inventor and entrepreneur Peter Madsen, intending to write an article about him. His initial story was that there was an accident: Wall died when a malfunctioning hatch hit her head and he sunk the sub out of despair and fear. Over the next few months, Wall’s dismembered body parts were found in the waters between Denmark and Sweden. After a short trial in which lurid details about Madsen emerged, he was convicted of murder. In October of last year Madsen briefly escaped from prison but was captured nearby.

At the time of the search for Wall’s body, some sensationalist, insensitive media coverage described the case as a real-life Scandinavian-noir thriller.

Story continues below advertisement

Binge-watching guide: More than 30 series and specials to help you get through winter

The point of The Investigation (starts Monday, HBO Canada/Crave, 10 p.m.) is to drain melodrama and sensationalism from a fictional – but steeped in fact – account of the case. It’s a slow-moving, slow-burning six-part drama that is a variant on the Scandi-noir template; it’s a new and strangely mesmerizing type of true-crime series anchored in deeply understated acting and plot development.

If you’re looking for a conventionally intense, shock-filled drama, look elsewhere. This is so slow, spare and unfussy it makes many crime dramas, including the Scandinavian style, look like cheap comic-book entertainment. For instance, by the end of the first hour we still haven’t seen the Madsen figure nor have we got a picture of the victim, Kim Wall. The climax of the hour is the slow emerging from the deep, cold water, of that submarine. Then the police, divers and searchers, stare at it.

Open this photo in gallery

The real-life investigation of the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall made international headlines as one of the most notorious criminal cases in Danish media history.

Henrik Ohsten/HBO / Crave

Created by the Danish writer-director Tobias Lindholm (it’s in Danish with English subtitles), a writer on Borgen, the series focuses on Jens Moller (Soren Malling), chief of homicide in Copenhagen. He’s a restrained almost painfully ordinary man. Methodical and careful, he’s an unusual central figure. It only becomes clear, hours into the series, how much strain he is under.

Yet he’s tactically shrewd. He immediately requests that Madsen be charged with murder, in order to give his team time to investigate the case. Thus the series never makes Madsen a key figure. He’s simply “the accused”, parked away somewhere while the police proceed very carefully through the search for details and motivations. The series is literally about the investigation, not the criminal.

Open this photo in gallery

Part of its profound power is The Investigation's focus on the sea; the chilly unknown depths of water representing the uncharted regions of human cruelty.

HBO / Crave

Tribute is paid to the victim not by fetishizing her youth or her pluck, but via Moller’s respect for her parents and his ceaseless care about their feelings. His role, he feels, is to show that the system works, even when faced with an extraordinarily complex crime, and he wants everyone to find solace in that.

As the series progresses, hints about Madsen emerge. Calls to the police from the public say both Madsen and Wall were known in BDSM circles, others interviewed say the two didn’t know each other at all, and still others say he’s a nice guy, a bit egotistical, but not a monster. Moller’s job is to separate rumour and speculation from solid facts. The series does an astonishing job of making the mundane seem weighty and dramatically pressing. Sometimes Moller takes his dogs for a walk. Sometimes he sits in his car waiting for a colleague. Nothing happens except just that. And you realize you’re sitting and watching a kind of greyness that has gravity and meaning you can’t put your finger on.

There is only the slyest hint of wit. Reporters call Moller constantly and he’s expert at saying something while revealing nothing. To each of the competing newspapers he says the same thing, “You’ll be the first to know.”

Story continues below advertisement

After being trapped in its stony grey palette for hours, but captivated, I can only suggest that part of its profound power is its focus on the sea; the chilly unknown depths of water representing the uncharted regions of human cruelty. You may remember the case of the submarine-murder and only recall indistinct details, but The Investigation is an unusual, unforgettable exploration of it.

Open this photo in gallery

HBO / Crave

Join Globe and Mail television critic John Doyle and veteran writer Bill Brioux for a live webcast on Friday, Feb. 5, at noon ET as they discuss the latest on the TV streaming battleground and what shows to add to your must-watch list. Globe and Mail subscribers can register at tgam.ca/experiences.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies