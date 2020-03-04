 Skip to main content

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek celebrates milestone in battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Victoria Ahearn
The Canadian Press
In this May 5, 2019, file photo, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, at the Pasadena Civic Center, in Pasadena, Calif.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is celebrating a milestone in his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Sudbury, Ont., native announced in March of last year that he’d been diagnosed with such a cancer and vowed to fight it and keep working, which he’s done.

In a new YouTube video from the Jeopardy! set, Trebek says he’s “very happy to report” that he’s just reached the one-year survival rate for his type of cancer, which is 18 per cent.

But the 79-year-old adds his treatment journey hasn’t been an easy one, noting he’s had “a lot of not so good days.”

Trebek says “there were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden massive attacks of great depression” that made him “wonder if it really was worth fighting.”

But he adds he “brushed that aside quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal” of his wife and “soulmate Jean, who has given her all” to help him survive.

“It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts of the value of living and hope,” Trebek said in the video posted Wednesday on the Jeopardy! social media accounts.

“And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

Trebek said his oncologist tried to cheer him up the other day by telling him that he was certain that he would also reach the two-year survival rate, which is only seven per cent.

“And you know something, if I – no, if we, because so many of us are involved in this same situation – if we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible. I’ll keep you posted.”

Trebek has won several Emmy Awards for hosting Jeopardy! since 1984.

Throughout his cancer journey, he’s continued to host the hit quiz show and released several videos updating viewers on his health.

Trebek is slated to receive the Academy Icon Award at the Canadian Screen Awards later this month.

