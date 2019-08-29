 Skip to main content

Television Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek returns to work following cancer treatment

Los Angeles
The Associated Press
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek started work on July 22, his birthday.

The Canadian Press

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The game show posted a video Thursday on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising “a good year” ahead. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday.

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

The American Cancer Society estimates 3 per cent of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

