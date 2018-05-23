Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is being honoured with the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for a lifetime in comedy.

The veteran actress and comedian will be the 21st recipient of the Twain prize. The Kennedy Center announced her selection Wednesday and she will be celebrated at a gala event on October 31.

Louis-Dreyfus started as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and went on to create a pair of iconic and long-running television characters: Elaine Benes on Seinfeld and Vice-President Selina Meyer on Veep.

Story continues below advertisement

She has earned 11 Emmy awards, including a record-setting six consecutive Emmys.

Previous recipients of the Twain prize include Lily Tomlin, Steve Martin, George Carlin, Tina Fey, Bill Murray and Carol Burnett. Bill Cosby received the award in 2009 but it was rescinded earlier this year.