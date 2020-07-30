Long weekend streaming guide: Reviews of the newest shows and films to stream

I want to watch a ... TV show

From fierce female fighters (see Warrior Nun and Hanna) to series filmed during pandemic lockdown (try Isolation Stories or Homemade), there’s plenty to keep you occupied in streaming television right now. We also highlight a few new Canadian films, including the wildly thrilling White Lie, Semi Chellas’s American Woman, Atom Egoyan’s Guest of Honour and Jay Baruchel’s Random Acts of Violence. For more recommendations, sign up for our weekly What to Watch newsletter.

Streaming television

Amazon Prime Video

Open this photo in gallery Esmé Creed-Miles stars as teenage assassin Hanna. Christopher Raphael/Amazon Prime Video

The second season of Hanna delivers the innocent-but-badass teenage girl as empowerment icon (8 episodes)

delivers the innocent-but-badass teenage girl as empowerment icon (8 episodes) Standup special Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist is the gentle laughter we all need right now (2 episodes)

BritBox

Open this photo in gallery "I think there will be an appetite to reflect what we went through," says Isolation Stories’ writer and executive producer Jeff Pope. Handout

Isolation Stories, shot in Britain entirely during lockdown, explores the pandemic’s key themes of loneliness, anxiety and heartache (4 episodes)

CBC Gem

Open this photo in gallery Roommates Gemma (Thalissa Teixeira), Ray (Ariane Labed) and Kieran (Gary Carr) in Trigonometry. Mark Johnson/cbc

Mini-series The Hunting is a complex drama about teenagers and cyber-sex (4 episodes)

is a complex drama about teenagers and cyber-sex (4 episodes) Trigonometry paints a rich picture of a polyamorous romance (8 episodes)

Crave

Open this photo in gallery Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in Punk. Handout

Docu-series Punk is a pretty, sometimes vacant history of a significant subculture (4 episodes)

Netflix

Open this photo in gallery Alba Baptista stars as Ava and Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent in Warrior Nun. Courtesy of NETFLIX/Netflix

Homemade is an enormously ambitious anthology of shorts about lockdown life during the pandemic (17 episodes)

is an enormously ambitious anthology of shorts about lockdown life during the pandemic (17 episodes) Warrior Nun, about roving gangs of armed and dangerous nuns, is wonderfully weird (10 episodes)

Streaming films

Apple TV+

Open this photo in gallery Tom Hanks stars in Greyhound. APPLE TV+

Tom Hanks’ Second World War naval thriller Greyhound misses the boat (2.5 stars; PG; 91 minutes)

Disney+

Open this photo in gallery Left to right: Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Anthony Ramos are seen in a filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton. Courtesy of Disney+

Hamilton is tremendous entertainment, perfect for the (living) room where it happens (3 stars; PG; 160 minutes)

Netflix

Open this photo in gallery Charlize Theron stars in the new Netflix action thriller The Old Guard. AIMEE SPINKS/Netflix

The Old Guard doesn’t give the kick-butt Charlize Theron nearly enough butts to kick. Read our interview with director Gina Prince-Bythewood (2.5 stars; R; 118 minutes)

doesn’t give the kick-butt Charlize Theron nearly enough butts to kick. Read our interview with director Gina Prince-Bythewood (2.5 stars; R; 118 minutes) Rom-com Desperados is a crass but ultimately harmless comedy about one young woman’s quest for love (2 stars; R; 105 minutes)

is a crass but ultimately harmless comedy about one young woman’s quest for love (2 stars; R; 105 minutes) Fatal Affair is in the vein of low-brow movies-of-the-week that will bore you to a bloodless death (1.5 stars; N/A; 89 minutes)

