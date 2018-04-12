Martin Scorsese to direct comedy special on SCTV for Netflix

Open this photo in gallery This undated image released by Netflix shows director Martin Scorsese, centre, with the cast of the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV, from left, Andrea Martin, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dave Thomas, Martin Short and Joe Flaherty The Associated Press

Martin Scorsese will direct a comedy special for Netflix on the beloved Canadian sketch comedy show “SCTV.”

Netflix on Thursday announced the untitled project that will reunite many of the stars of the 1976-1984 show. Former cast mates Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty and Andrea Martin will reassemble at Toronto’s Elgin Theatre on May 13 for an event moderated by Jimmy Kimmel, to be documented by Scorsese.

Other “SCTV” alums include the late John Candy and the late Harold Ramis.

The film marks Scorsese’s second for the streaming giant. Netflix is financing, producing and distributing Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” a big-budget gangster drama starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.