Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Martin Short, Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen are among the Canadians in the running at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Hamilton-born Short picked up a nod for lead actor in a comedy series for “Only Murders in the Building,” where he’ll compete against his co-star Steve Martin.

Nepean, Ont. native Oh is in the running for lead actress in a drama series for “Killing Eve,” her fourth time receiving a nomination in the category for that show.

Emmy nominations: Succession leads with 25 nods, Squid Game to vie for top honour

And Vancouver-raised Rogen is nominated for supporting actor in a limited series for “Pam & Tommy,” a show that revolves around the leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape.

Comedian Norm Macdonald, who died last year after a battle with cancer, received posthumous recognition in three Emmy categories for his final comedy special “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.”

The Netflix program picked up a nod in the pre-recorded variety special category, while Macdonald was among the nominated directors for a variety special, and outstanding writing in a variety special.

Montreal-born “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski shared a nomination with the other members of the Fab Five for outstanding host for a reality or competition program.

Toronto-raised Lorne Michaels earned two nominations – one for writing on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and another for the behind-the-scenes web series “Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories From The Show,” which is up for outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series.

The Emmys air Sept. 12 on CTV.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error