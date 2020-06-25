 Skip to main content
Television

Monthly streaming guide: What’s new to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and on-demand

Stop the endless scrolling and find the standouts from June's new releases, whether you’re looking for a movie or a TV show to binge

Celebrate Canada Day with a binge watch of several Canadian shows that have recently debuted or landed on streaming services, including Mohawk Girls and Band Ladies. In films, Spike Lee’s Netflix thriller Da 5 Bloods is just what you need to watch right now, while in comedies we’re liking Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island over Will Ferrell in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Read on to find out what else is worth your screen time.


Streaming television

CBC Gem

Open this photo in gallery

Mohawk Girls is about four Indigenous women living on a reserve outside Montreal.

Rezolution Pictures TV / APTN

  • Imaginative, bizarre, gutsy and funny: The razor-sharp Mohawk Girls comes to CBC (7 episodes)
  • Late Night in the Studio is trippy, tonally perfect Canadian comedy (starts June 26)

Crave

Open this photo in gallery

Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You.

HBO / Crave

  • HBO’S I May Destroy You is unsettling but necessary viewing on consent and sexual assault (12 episodes)
  • Perry Mason reimagined for HBO – a grim, heady thriller steeped in the L.A. of the early 1930s (8 episodes)

Highball.TV

Open this photo in gallery

Band Ladies is about five women who form a punk band.

Samantha Falco/Highball.tv

  • Band Ladies is a wicked delight, ideal for a light binge of short episodes (7 episodes)

Netflix

Open this photo in gallery

Ève Landry, left, Florence Longpré, centre, and Mélissa Bédard in Can You Hear Me? (M'entends-tu?)

Courtesy of Netflix

(Return to top)


Streaming films

Amazon Prime Video

Open this photo in gallery

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as the co-pilot of a hijacked airliner in 7500.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

  • Hijacked-airline drama 7500: Fasten your seat belt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, it’s going to be a bumpy ride (2.5 stars; R; 92 minutes)

Apple TV+

Open this photo in gallery

Director Bryce Dallas Howard and her father Ron Howard on the set of Dads.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

  • Bryce Dallas Howard’s documentary Dads is a sincere look at fatherhood – and a home movie for Hollywood’s Howard family (2 stars; 87 minutes)

Disney+

Open this photo in gallery

Ferdia Shaw stars as Artemis Fowl.

Walt Disney Studios

  • Artemis Fowl is a sloppy disaster that will make your kid’s already ruined summer feel five times as long (1.5 stars; PG; 88 minutes)

Netflix

Open this photo in gallery

Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.

David Lee/Netflix

  • Spike Lee’s Netflix thriller Da 5 Bloods is powerful, frustrating and exactly what you need to watch right now (3 stars; R; 156 minutes – read our interview with star Delroy Lindo)
  • On the occasion of Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a question for Will Ferrell: Dear God, Will, why? (2 stars; PG; 123 minutes – available starting June 26)

On-demand

Open this photo in gallery

Lulu Wilson stars in thriller Becky.

Quiver Distribution

  • Nasty and slick thriller Becky reinvents the sitcom-safe Kevin James to tremendous effect (3.5 stars; R; 100 minutes)
  • Slick Canadian thriller Hammer pounds away with the intensity of a thousand mallets (3 stars; 14A; 82 minutes – available starting June 26)
  • Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island crowns a new comedy princeling in Pete Davidson (3 stars; R; 137 minutes)
  • The Rest of Us is a captivating Canadian drama of people behaving anything but badly (3 stars; PG; 80 minutes)
  • Jeffrey McHale’s new documentary You Don’t Nomi strips Showgirls’s infamous reputation bare (3 stars; 92 minutes)
  • It’s no wonder race-relations drama Burden took so long to make its way to audiences (2 stars; R; 117 minutes)
  • Tonally confused revenge tale Judy & Punch needs a better puppet master (2 stars; 14A; 105 minutes)
  • Kevin Bacon horror You Should Have Left is more than six degrees removed from greatness (2 stars; R; 93 minutes)
  • Jon Stewart’s Irresistible is toothless, lazy and emblematic of The Daily Show’s shrug-centric satire (1 star; R; 101 minutes – available starting June 26)

(Return to top)

