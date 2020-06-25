Monthly streaming guide: What’s new to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and on-demand

Celebrate Canada Day with a binge watch of several Canadian shows that have recently debuted or landed on streaming services, including Mohawk Girls and Band Ladies. In films, Spike Lee’s Netflix thriller Da 5 Bloods is just what you need to watch right now, while in comedies we’re liking Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island over Will Ferrell in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Read on to find out what else is worth your screen time.
Streaming television
CBC Gem
- Imaginative, bizarre, gutsy and funny: The razor-sharp Mohawk Girls comes to CBC (7 episodes)
- Late Night in the Studio is trippy, tonally perfect Canadian comedy (starts June 26)
Crave
- HBO’S I May Destroy You is unsettling but necessary viewing on consent and sexual assault (12 episodes)
- Perry Mason reimagined for HBO – a grim, heady thriller steeped in the L.A. of the early 1930s (8 episodes)
Highball.TV
- Band Ladies is a wicked delight, ideal for a light binge of short episodes (7 episodes)
Netflix
- Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?) is one rare, raw Canadian drama-comedy (10 episodes)
- Understated jazz club series The Eddy takes a few episodes to find its groove, and then it soars (8 episodes)
Streaming films
Amazon Prime Video
- Hijacked-airline drama 7500: Fasten your seat belt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, it’s going to be a bumpy ride (2.5 stars; R; 92 minutes)
Apple TV+
- Bryce Dallas Howard’s documentary Dads is a sincere look at fatherhood – and a home movie for Hollywood’s Howard family (2 stars; 87 minutes)
Disney+
- Artemis Fowl is a sloppy disaster that will make your kid’s already ruined summer feel five times as long (1.5 stars; PG; 88 minutes)
Netflix
- Spike Lee’s Netflix thriller Da 5 Bloods is powerful, frustrating and exactly what you need to watch right now (3 stars; R; 156 minutes – read our interview with star Delroy Lindo)
- On the occasion of Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a question for Will Ferrell: Dear God, Will, why? (2 stars; PG; 123 minutes – available starting June 26)
On-demand
- Nasty and slick thriller Becky reinvents the sitcom-safe Kevin James to tremendous effect (3.5 stars; R; 100 minutes)
- Slick Canadian thriller Hammer pounds away with the intensity of a thousand mallets (3 stars; 14A; 82 minutes – available starting June 26)
- Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island crowns a new comedy princeling in Pete Davidson (3 stars; R; 137 minutes)
- The Rest of Us is a captivating Canadian drama of people behaving anything but badly (3 stars; PG; 80 minutes)
- Jeffrey McHale’s new documentary You Don’t Nomi strips Showgirls’s infamous reputation bare (3 stars; 92 minutes)
- It’s no wonder race-relations drama Burden took so long to make its way to audiences (2 stars; R; 117 minutes)
- Tonally confused revenge tale Judy & Punch needs a better puppet master (2 stars; 14A; 105 minutes)
- Kevin Bacon horror You Should Have Left is more than six degrees removed from greatness (2 stars; R; 93 minutes)
- Jon Stewart’s Irresistible is toothless, lazy and emblematic of The Daily Show’s shrug-centric satire (1 star; R; 101 minutes – available starting June 26)
