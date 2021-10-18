 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Television

Subscribe$1.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Netflix’s You: A blood-curdling mockery of domestic bliss

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Penn Badgley returns for Season 3 of the Netflix series You.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX/Netflix

Unrequited love is big business. Songs, plays, poems galore. It has also become a bad, bad business. Your unrequited love poem is someone else’s stalker emergency.

You (streams Netflix) is back for a third season, proving there’s undying appetite for the whole unrequited/stalker dynamic. Also, that there’s a hunger for the unrelenting satire of contemporary mores that is at the heart of the series.

The first season of the series about obsessive boyfriend-wannabe Joe (Penn Badgley) aired on the Lifetime channel in the U.S. to mild interest and 1.5 million viewers. On Netflix that audience was multiplied by 100. The combination of binge-watching and social-media chatter made it huge.

Story continues below advertisement

The 21 best TV series to stream so far in 2021

Back then, Joe, manager of a Manhattan bookstore, took a shine to customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), based on her looks, clothes and purchase of a particular novel. Soon, in what seemed a cautionary tale about life in an online world, Joe knew everything about the woman and set out to claim her as “the one” for him and him alone. There were two twists: Guinevere Beck was not actually the interesting woman Joe imagined and, two, he was happy to murder people to get close to her.

Then Joe went west and did his stalking in California. A woman named Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) became his obsession. (Names in You are always interesting. The first season featured a key character named Peach.) Turns out Love had done a Joe, and stalked and manipulated him into a relationship. Joe had met his female equivalent. There would be fun times ahead.

And here we are now: Joe and Love are together, have a baby and, on the surface, are living in domestic bliss. But Joe hates it all. A pseudo-intellectual, he loathed the shallowness of New York City’s literary types and now he’s in a hellish landscape of mommy-bloggers, tech millionaires and men who obsess about food, diet, exercise and male bonding. To ease his pain, Joe does what he always does; he obsesses about another woman. This time it’s his next-door neighbour. Love takes a dim view and, well, let’s see who comes out alive from that triangle.

You has lost little of its creative energy and is far from running on fumes. A fourth season is definitely coming. But what’s the attraction? The show, in the hands of writer Sera Gamble (working from novels by Caroline Kepnes), has put the focus on an unlikely but successful undercurrent in the story of Joe’s murderous obsessions. As a phony, he’s got an intense loathing of phonies, and in that he is usually correct.

Thus, in the ridiculous middle-class suburb of Madre Linda, Joe and his wife’s obsession with murder and revenge takes them on a journey of hating what is eminently hate-able: fake sophistication, narcissism, anti-vaxxers, health-food obsessives and people whose lives exist mainly online. All of these traits are captured in the characters of Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant), a snobby influencer who controls the community with an iron fist, and her husband Cary (Travis Van Winkle), an airhead who thinks his obsession with his body is the path to enlightenment.

To say they get a comeuppance is understating it. But, in the way You has always been clever, they are revealed for the anxiety-driven hypocrites they are. What we see in You is a deft twist on the dramatic angst on display in such series as Big Little Lies. Angst? Joe and Love are made murderous by that kind of showy angst. What the heck do you think is going to happen in the basement of Love’s absurdly clean, white and antiseptic cupcake bakery?

Not to mention the dark hilarity of Joe and Love attending couples therapy. The message from the therapist to these two psychopaths is that no, they’re not going to murder each other, but you know, you cannot love if you cannot hate. It’s almost as funny as Joe’s long-winded voiceover narratives, in which he presents himself as a put-upon good guy.

Story continues below advertisement

What began as one-note thriller about a dangerous stalker became a savage spoof of internet-era relationships and, this season, a savage mockery of marriage and domestic bliss. It’s crazy but so, so smart. Love it.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies