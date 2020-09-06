 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Netflix’s Young Wallander: First, put aside your prejudice

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

This Kurt Wallander (Adam Palsson) is a lowly patrol cop dealing with minor crimes.

Johan Paulin/Courtesy of Netflix

We’ve reached a point in the ceaseless creation of content for the expanding array of streaming services and cable that defies forecasts. There’s a lot of non-standard material available. And it would be begrudging to whine and sneer because conventional TV creations will be limited for a while, thanks to the pandemic shutdown.

In terms of what’s given the green light, it’s not a matter of anything-will-do, it’s a matter of any premise is worth probing as a possibility, especially if linked to any known story or character. This year we’ve already had HBO’s Perry Mason, an adult and macabre take on the early career of the smooth lawyer made popular on TV in the 1950s and 1960s.

Binge-watching guide: The recent shows you need to catch up on, all available to stream

Now comes Young Wallander (Netflix), an unexpected and polarizing series that imagines the early career of Henning Mankell’s much-loved Kurt Wallander, the melancholy Swedish police inspector played in the BBC version by Kenneth Branagh and in the original Swedish version by Krister Henriksson. It’s an odd creation and some advice here: Put your prejudices aside and just go along with it.

Story continues below advertisement

How polarizing is it? Well, prejudice abounds because it’s actually an understatement to call earlier portrayals of Wallander “much-loved.” In Britain, The Telegraph’s review went all high-dudgeon and dismissed it as “the worst TV drama of the streaming era.”

It is nothing of the sort. Created by Ben Harris, with the late Mankell’s blessing, it’s a very British crime drama and a pensive character study. The first thing you have to accommodate is that it is not, literally, about Kurt Wallander in his youth in bygone days. It’s set in present-day Sweden (filmed in Latvia, mind you), in Malmo, a place seething with anti-immigrant rage and the violence of white supremacists, plus your usual criminal activity.

Open this photo in gallery

As a British-style procedural it’s rather good, well-paced and with very little time-wasting exposition.

Andrej Vasilenko/Courtesy of Netflix

This Kurt Wallander (Adam Palsson) is a lowly patrol cop dealing with minor crimes along with partner and buddy Reza (Yasen Atour). He lives quietly and alone in a housing project, among immigrants, where nobody knows he’s a cop. As the propulsive story opens, he sees local boy Ibra (Jordan Adene), a budding soccer star, in a furious argument with another teenager. Later that night Wallander witnesses the kid who argued with Ibra tied to a fence, and then a stunning incident of murder happens.

Local detectives are all over the case and Wallander wants to help out because he knows the area intimately. This he does with quiet patience and it’s appreciated, with Superintendent Hemberg (Richard Dillane) declaring he wants Wallander promoted. Kurt is aghast because his buddy Reza is supposed to get promoted, not him.

What unfolds is a tangle of anti-immigrant riots, knife violence and multiple coming-of-age moments for Wallander. He’s been a careful man, given to isolation and sadness – his only relationship is with a woman who answers his occasional calls for casual sex – and now he’s obliged to deal with complex emotional responses that are beyond his experience.

It takes a leap of imagination to accept Young Wallander if you have had a keen admiration for Henning Mankell’s creation. The series would be far easier to embrace if it didn’t have the title “Young Wallander,” because it is essentially remote from the books and the TV series. What is being done here is a well-crafted British procedural that connects to Mankell’s creation in a floating way. It’s a character study of a young man who might become a world-weary middle-aged detective, observant and given to depression because of the appalling people he’s encountered in his life.

As a British-style procedural it’s rather good, well-paced and with very little time-wasting exposition. The acting is uniformly excellent and Adam Palsson is quietly compelling as Wallander, a young man with unknowable traits and a sense of decency that’s more pragmatic than heroic.

Story continues below advertisement

If you are intent on seeing Young Wallander as an interpretation of Mankell’s work, it is bound to fail in your eyes. It’s no interpretation; it’s an original work, really, and, since so much of it is about intolerance, your best bet is to put your intolerance aside and enjoy the drama. Just let it take you where it is leading you, and savour it.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies