Pamela Anderson to return to Vancouver Island for HGTV Canada reno show

Pamela Anderson is returning to her roots on the coast of Vancouver Island for an HGTV Canada show set to debut next year.

Corus Studios says it has greenlit the eight-part series, which has the working title “Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project.”

Cameras will follow the Canadian actor as she transforms her late grandmother’s abandoned legacy property into a home for herself and her family.

Story continues below advertisement

The nearly three-hectare property sits on the shore of the town of Ladysmith, B.C.

Corus says Anderson bought the rustic property from her grandmother more than 25 years ago and promised to keep it in the family.

The media company says the TV and film star plans to project manage every aspect of the transformation, with the help of her new husband and local carpenter, Dan Hayhurst.

Also helping will be her mother, Carol Anderson, and local crew, designers and craftspeople.

The series is a full-circle moment of sorts for Anderson, whose first television role was Lisa, the Tool Time Girl, on the ABC sitcom “Home Improvement.”

She became a global star as CJ on the NBC lifeguard drama “Baywatch,” followed by her own syndicated series, “V.I.P.”

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.