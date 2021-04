Parents’ Picks: From Snoopy’s return to going Back to the Future, entertainment the whole family can enjoy

Parents’ Picks is a new series that will help you wade through the endless options competing for your kids’ screen time. If you have other TV or film suggestions or questions, please send them to parentspicks@globeandmail.com.

We’re kicking it a little old-school in this column. There’s a weird thrill of rediscovering all those shows or movies that you enjoyed in your youth through your children. In some cases, viewer discretion is truly advised. As well, a parent wrote in to suggest a podcast for kindergarteners. As she said, kid-friendly podcasts “make a great choice if you have 20 minutes while you’re getting dinner ready and you don’t want your kids throwing a fit when they have to come to the table before Paw Patrol ends, but everyone is tired and in need of quiet activity. Also awesome for car rides.”

Age range: Preschooler upwards

Title: Little Big Stories

Little Big Stories Where to listen: Wherever you get your podcasts

Wherever you get your podcasts Pitch for the parents: You don’t have to sing Wheels on the Bus for the 100th time.

You don’t have to sing for the 100th time. Pitch it to the kids: Stories and songs that will knock your socks off!

Circle time can be a lot of fun – when someone else is leading it. Toronto artist Ashley Braga, a certified early childhood music educator, is a veteran of writing and singing songs for kids, and her podcast featuring puppet character Marcus offers stories and associated songs aimed at very young humans.

Stories are told in a tone reserved for the littlest ones, and the tunes are jaunty. I especially appreciated an episode called “Bored, Bored, Bored!” Although not written about the pandemic, it’s particularly relevant to the current world kids have been living in.

Age range: 5 upwards