 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Pulpy potboiler alert: The Secrets She Keeps

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Laura Carmichael as Aggie and Jessica de Gouw as Meghan in The Secrets She Keeps.

Courtesy of CBC

A breathless press release arrived in the inbox on Tuesday. It announced that in May there will be a televised concert, broadcast all over the world and hosted by Selena Gomez, aiming to “inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.” It’s called VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World.

Great cause, great timing, and well done, broadcasters of the world. But, you know, what already unites the world is this: the pulpy potboiler with the following ingredients – twists, turns, secrets and lies, salacious desires, allegations of adultery and ferocious jealousy.

The Secrets She Keeps (starts Wednesday, CBC, 8 p.m., two episodes, and CBC Gem) has those ingredients by the bucketful. To call it “a suspenseful series,” as CBC does, is rather demure. It’s chock-a-block with scandalous revelations and many escalating, sinister actions. It’s the type of entertainment that is expertly contrived to make you want to binge it. For that, go to CBC Gem, since CBC TV airs two episodes weekly over the next three weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Binge-watching guide: More than 30 series and specials to help you get through winter

In this Australian production, we are taken to the suburbs of Sydney (the original novel by Michael Robotham was set in London, England) and we meet two heavily pregnant women. One is Meghan (Jessica De Gouw), who lives a picture-perfect middle-class life. She’s pregnant with her third child, writes popular Instagram posts about being a mommy, and her husband, Jack (Michael Dorman), is a glamorous sports-TV broadcaster. Even seven-months pregnant, Meghan seems to glide, all expensive clothes and bourgeois comforts.

The other is Agatha (Laura Carmichael, best known for playing Lady Edith Crawley on Downton Abbey), who has a slightly desperate air about her. She stacks shelves in a supermarket and tells people her boyfriend, the father of the baby she’s carrying, is away serving with the navy. We know from the get-go that Agatha is obsessed with Meghan and stalks her, hanging around outside the house at night and arranging to bump into her idol.

Open this photo in gallery

The drama follows Agatha, who stalks a pregnant woman called Meghan, after briefly meeting in Agatha's place of work.

Courtesy of CBC

Just how dotty and desperate is Agatha? Oh my dears, there’s a twist at the end of episode one that will not entirely shock you, because you can see it coming, but that’s not the half of it. In fact, there’s a scene in episode two, in which Meghan tells her sister Grace (Cariba Heine) what’s really going on in her marriage. Grace has this look on her face that screams “Oh my god!” and, dear viewers, you will have that same look of astonishment throughout.

The pulpy elements are precision-engineered to keep you glued. But what really makes the miniseries gripping is Laura Carmichael as the unsettlingly morose Agatha. A great deal depends on Agatha as a lost soul, on the brink of being unhinged, and Carmichael uses her angular face and disconcerting stare with aplomb, to convey the thoughts, feelings and chaotic sexuality of a vulnerable, introverted protagonist. It’s a chilling, can’t-look-away performance.

Listen, one of the pop-culture changes wrought by the pandemic period is the collapse of old orthodoxies. Before, it was assumed there wasn’t much of an audience in North America for foreign-language drama. Now Netflix or HBO routinely offer subtitled series that become hits. Before, you might assume that a thriller about two women in late pregnancy, one a mommy blogger, might find a niche audience. Not so: This is mass-appeal thriller-genre entertainment.

Open this photo in gallery

What really makes the miniseries gripping is Laura Carmichael as the unsettlingly morose Agatha.

Courtesy of CBC

A concluding note about Laura Carmichael, who carries this series. (In fairness, Jessica De Gouw is also very good in a tricky role.) After looking up Carmichael’s career, two interesting facts emerge. First, when she was graduating from drama school in England, she was the only one in her class of 25 students who had not already acquired an agent. She persevered and her first TV role was, in fact, Downton Abbey. Second, when Downton ended, she was advised by its creator Julian Fellowes to “stick with” British period roles, since she had the perfect countenance and demeanour for the genre.

Well that turned out to be piffle. As a contemporary woman in suburban Australia, dolefully stocking supermarket shelves, decked out in jeans and Doc Martens boots, and armed with an unnerving streetwise mien, Carmichael is perfectly cast and sensationally good.

Story continues below advertisement

Great good luck to all involved with The Concert to Reunite the World. In the meantime, we are already united, in terms of taste and timely distraction, by the type of luridly enjoyable roller coaster epitomized by this miniseries.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies