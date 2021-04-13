Pulpy potboiler alert: The Secrets She Keeps

A breathless press release arrived in the inbox on Tuesday. It announced that in May there will be a televised concert, broadcast all over the world and hosted by Selena Gomez, aiming to “inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.” It’s called VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World.
Great cause, great timing, and well done, broadcasters of the world. But, you know, what already unites the world is this: the pulpy potboiler with the following ingredients – twists, turns, secrets and lies, salacious desires, allegations of adultery and ferocious jealousy.
The Secrets She Keeps (starts Wednesday, CBC, 8 p.m., two episodes, and CBC Gem) has those ingredients by the bucketful. To call it “a suspenseful series,” as CBC does, is rather demure. It’s chock-a-block with scandalous revelations and many escalating, sinister actions. It’s the type of entertainment that is expertly contrived to make you want to binge it. For that, go to CBC Gem, since CBC TV airs two episodes weekly over the next three weeks.
In this Australian production, we are taken to the suburbs of Sydney (the original novel by Michael Robotham was set in London, England) and we meet two heavily pregnant women. One is Meghan (Jessica De Gouw), who lives a picture-perfect middle-class life. She’s pregnant with her third child, writes popular Instagram posts about being a mommy, and her husband, Jack (Michael Dorman), is a glamorous sports-TV broadcaster. Even seven-months pregnant, Meghan seems to glide, all expensive clothes and bourgeois comforts.
The other is Agatha (Laura Carmichael, best known for playing Lady Edith Crawley on Downton Abbey), who has a slightly desperate air about her. She stacks shelves in a supermarket and tells people her boyfriend, the father of the baby she’s carrying, is away serving with the navy. We know from the get-go that Agatha is obsessed with Meghan and stalks her, hanging around outside the house at night and arranging to bump into her idol.
Just how dotty and desperate is Agatha? Oh my dears, there’s a twist at the end of episode one that will not entirely shock you, because you can see it coming, but that’s not the half of it. In fact, there’s a scene in episode two, in which Meghan tells her sister Grace (Cariba Heine) what’s really going on in her marriage. Grace has this look on her face that screams “Oh my god!” and, dear viewers, you will have that same look of astonishment throughout.
The pulpy elements are precision-engineered to keep you glued. But what really makes the miniseries gripping is Laura Carmichael as the unsettlingly morose Agatha. A great deal depends on Agatha as a lost soul, on the brink of being unhinged, and Carmichael uses her angular face and disconcerting stare with aplomb, to convey the thoughts, feelings and chaotic sexuality of a vulnerable, introverted protagonist. It’s a chilling, can’t-look-away performance.
Listen, one of the pop-culture changes wrought by the pandemic period is the collapse of old orthodoxies. Before, it was assumed there wasn’t much of an audience in North America for foreign-language drama. Now Netflix or HBO routinely offer subtitled series that become hits. Before, you might assume that a thriller about two women in late pregnancy, one a mommy blogger, might find a niche audience. Not so: This is mass-appeal thriller-genre entertainment.
A concluding note about Laura Carmichael, who carries this series. (In fairness, Jessica De Gouw is also very good in a tricky role.) After looking up Carmichael’s career, two interesting facts emerge. First, when she was graduating from drama school in England, she was the only one in her class of 25 students who had not already acquired an agent. She persevered and her first TV role was, in fact, Downton Abbey. Second, when Downton ended, she was advised by its creator Julian Fellowes to “stick with” British period roles, since she had the perfect countenance and demeanour for the genre.
Well that turned out to be piffle. As a contemporary woman in suburban Australia, dolefully stocking supermarket shelves, decked out in jeans and Doc Martens boots, and armed with an unnerving streetwise mien, Carmichael is perfectly cast and sensationally good.
Great good luck to all involved with The Concert to Reunite the World. In the meantime, we are already united, in terms of taste and timely distraction, by the type of luridly enjoyable roller coaster epitomized by this miniseries.
