 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Recommended: New drama Big Sky on horror in the American heartland

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, and Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell.

Kharen Hill/ABC / CTV

If we didn’t already have a disturbing picture of life, angst and anger in the American heartland, gleaned from political events, there’s an even darker fictional portrait arriving Tuesday. And if you’ve given up on conventional TV, don’t. This doozy is delivered old-school, in weekly episodes on network television.

Big Sky (starts Tuesday, ABC, CTV, 10 p.m.) might make you think of many things. Maybe the first season of Twin Peaks (also delivered by ABC in the long-ago), or maybe the hard-boiled noir nihilism in the fiction of writer Jim Thompson. Mostly it will make you think that Montana is a place populated by grotesques and a few decent souls. Certainly, it will chill you and it’s addictive enough to make you want to come back week after week for its 10-episode run.

Binge-watching guide: The recent shows you need to catch up on, all available to stream

The gist is this: Teen sisters Danielle (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) are driving from Colorado to Montana to visit Danielle’s boyfriend. They have car trouble in the middle of nowhere and disappear. The audience knows exactly what has happened to them. The audience also knows the territory they were heading into, and the kind of people who live there. Not a nice bunch, you could say as an understatement.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Jade Pettyjohn as kidnap victim Grace Sullivan.

Sergei Bachlakov/ABC / CTV

There’s Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), an ex-cop now working as a private investigator. Cody has separated from his wife, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), and blithely begun an affair with Jenny’s best friend, Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury, When They See Us). Jenny is angry and dukes it out with Cassie. Literally. As it happens Jenny is related to the boyfriend that those teen girls were planning to visit.

Meanwhile, travelling the same roads as those sisters is trucker Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), a 38-year-old who lives with his mother, Helen (Valerie Mahaffey), and within a minute of meeting them, you’re thinking about Norman Bates and his mom. In the second episode, when Ronald arrives home after a shift, Mom says, “Why don’t you go and masturbate yourself while I fix us some food.”

Open this photo in gallery

Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman and Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman.

Sergei Bachlakov/ABC / CTV

Also rambling the roads is Montana State Trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch). The series actually belongs to Legarski and the actor (familiar as a character actor in many movies and multiple seasons of American Horror Story). Legarski is both affable and menacing, a figure David Lynch would be proud to create. (Big Sky is based on the Cassie Dewell crime novels by C.J. Box.)

In an early scene, Legarski helps a stranded driver out of the Montana mud with a spiel that is so loaded with both lascivious meaning and contempt, it is breathtaking. And you can tell John Carroll Lynch is savouring every line of the disturbingly wicked dialogue here.

What ensues has multiple and shocking twists in a tale that is partly about women as objects to be traded, but mainly about all the evil that lurks under the big, blue, beautiful Montana sky. (It was filmed in British Columbia, actually.) It is also contemporary. There is mention of the pandemic shutting down small bars and truck-stops, but nobody wears a mask or does social distancing. And Rick Legarski has the air of a Trump supporter, sneering at distant San Francisco as a “sanctuary city.”

Open this photo in gallery

Katheryn Winnick, seen here as Jenny, plays Cody's ex-wife.

Darko Sikman/ABC / CTV

It is drenched in toxic masculinity and swept along by a formidable soundtrack of country music classics. Sexism and racism pervade it but in a way that’s loopy, and thereby more ominous. At times this world seems so primitive, you might be reading a new, loose American translation of Beowulf.

The series is written for TV by David E. Kelley, who was once a prince of network TV (Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal) but has recently concentrated on premium cable series, adapting Big Little Lies and HBO’s current drama The Undoing. Kelly’s reputation for writing strong, nuanced female characters precedes him and here it is both evident and proven. At first you could think Big Sky is dipping into the pool of TV crime dramas in which women are routinely the victims of graphic violence, for titillation, but the story as it unfolds undercuts that leitmotif with a precision and oomph that’s startling.

Story continues below advertisement

Everything about Big Sky is startling: the pace and look of it and the strange balancing of violence with poignancy, deeply dark humour and visual beauty. It’s about a deeply American malady. Big Sky is smart, lurid, disturbing and vastly entertaining, as the best of conventional TV used to be.

Open this photo in gallery

Ryan Phillippe, seen here as Cody Hoyt, plays an ex-cop now working as a private investigator.

Darko Sikman/ABC / CTV

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies