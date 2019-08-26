 Skip to main content

Sandra Oh narrates CBC's documentary about work of primatologist Jane Goodall

Sandra Oh narrates CBC’s documentary about work of primatologist Jane Goodall

The Canadian Press
Sandra Oh is seen during recording for CBC's She Walks with Apes.

Sandra Oh has lent her voice to a feature-length documentary about the discoveries of Jane Goodall and the female scientists inspired by her work.

The Killing Eve star narrates CBC’s two-hour She Walks With Apes, which traces the British primatologist’s early years studying wild chimpanzees in remote Africa.

The broadcaster says the film also offers rarely seen images of U.S. scientist Dian Fossey, who was murdered while working with the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. It also profiles Canadian researcher Birute Galdikas, who began her field research on the orangutans of Borneo about 50 years ago and continues her work today.

The trio became popularly known as the “Trimates” and inspired a new generation of trailblazers.

They include two Canadians featured in the film, Julia Badescu and Ruth Linsky, who also decided to live among the great apes.

She Walks With Apes launches a new season of The Nature of Things, on Sept. 20. The film will also be available on the free streaming service, CBC Gem.

“The lives of the three female scientists who made up the Trimates are filled with courage and determination and love for life,” Oh said Monday in a release.

“They have inspired future generations and their work continues to underline the urgency of saving the great apes and their forest environment.”

“People don’t realize that there were actually three remarkable women who embarked on parallel journeys,” added co-director Mark Starowicz, who spent a year filming in challenging terrain with his daughter Caitlin Starowicz.

“It’s an intertwined story of adventure, tragedy and redemption that has not been fully told.”

