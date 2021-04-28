Schitt’s Creek and Trickster win at Canadian Screenwriting Awards

Television series Schitt’s Creek and Trickster, and forthcoming feature film Beans, won big at the Writers Guild of Canada’s annual Canadian Screenwriting Awards on Monday night.
The virtual ceremony, hosted by actor and comedian Emma Hunter, honoured Daniel Levy for best comedy series (Schitt’s Creek) and Tracey Deer and Meredith Vuchnich for best feature film (Beans). Levy won for the episode Happy Ending, which was the acclaimed sitcom’s series finale.
Supernatural thriller Trickster secured the best drama series award for writers Penny Gummerson, Michelle Latimer and Tony Elliott. Meanwhile, Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden, and Steven Dylan won the documentary award for Rankin Inlet, an episode of CBC’s series Still Standing.
Other winners of the night included Mark De Angelis for children’s programming (Odd Squad Mobile Unit), Becky Southwell and Dylan Neal for the movie-of-the-week and miniseries category (Gourmet Detective: Roux the Day), and J.J. Johnson for best preschool production (Dino Dana).
Simone Swan and the Affolter Brothers’ Try to Fly won in the shorts and web series category. Utopia Falls, written by Joseph Mallozzi and R.T. Thorne, was announced as the winner of the tweens and teens category.
Kate Hewlett was presented the Sondra Kelly Award, which includes $5,000 to female screenwriters for the purpose of research and development on a self-initiated project. The Jim Burt Screenwriting Prize was awarded to Travis McDonald for his unproduced, long-form script Magnificent. The prize, created in recognition of the late screenwriter Jim Burt, includes a total prize worth $5,000.
The night’s final prize, the WGC Showrunner Award, was won by Morwyn Brebner, creator and showrunner of the hit CBC series Coroner.
Next year’s award ceremony is set for April 25, live at Toronto’s Koerner Hall, where the WGC will be celebrating its 25th-anniversary milestone.
