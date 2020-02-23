 Skip to main content

Television

Register
AdChoices

‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Anne with an E’ big winners at ACTRA Awards in Toronto

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An ensemble award at the annual ACTRA awards went to the cast of CBC's comedy 'Schitt's Creek,' starring Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O'Hara, seen here on Jan. 14, 2018.

Willy Sanjuan/The Canadian Press

The CBC series “Schitt’s Creek” and “Anne with an E” were the top winners at the ACTRA Awards in Toronto.

“Schitt’s Creek” took the Members’ Choice Series Ensemble Award at the 18th annual gala put on by Canada’s performers’ union in Toronto.

It’s the second consecutive year “Schitt’s Creek” won the honour and it comes as the riches-to-rags comedy winds down its sixth and final season.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Dalmar Abuzeid won a trophy for outstanding performance by a male for playing a Trinidadian sailor on the coming-of-age story “Anne with an E.”

And Cara Ricketts won outstanding performance by a female for playing the sailor’s wife on the series, which was cancelled in late November after three seasons.

Other winners included Bryn McAuley and Carter Hayden, who each won awards for their voice work in “Hotel Transylvania: The Series.”

“Kim’s Convenience” star Jean Yoon received an Award of Excellence, and the ACTRA Toronto Stunt award went to Kevin Rushton, who died last year.

ACTRA Toronto is the largest organization within the union ACTRA, representing more than 15,000 of Canada’s 25,000 professional performers working in recorded media in Canada.

ACTRA president Theresa Tova said Saturday’s gala caps off nearly a decade of a strong screen industry in Ontario.

“We’re looking at the ninth year of sustained growth in our industry,” Tova said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“From TV and film to animation and video games, Ontario creators and Ontario performers are making names for themselves around the world.”

“Schitt’s Creek” and “Anne with an E” also lead the pack going into next month’s Canadian Screen Awards.

“Schitt’s Creek” is up for a leading 26 trophies and “Anne with an E” has 17 nominations.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies