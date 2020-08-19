 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Television

Schitt’s Creek star Daniel Levy is taking University of Alberta’s free Indigenous Canada course

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Daniel Levy, seen here on Jan. 14, 2018, in Pasadena, is taking a free University of Alberta course called Indigenous Canada.

The Canadian Press

Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Daniel Levy is taking a free University of Alberta course called Indigenous Canada – and he wants others to join him.

The Toronto-raised actor, writer and showrunner promoted the online course in a video on his social media.

Levy said he recently signed up for the course, which has 12 lessons that explore Indigenous histories and contemporary issues in Canada.

The university’s website says the course is told from an Indigenous perspective and highlights national and local Indigenous-settler relations.

Levy said he plans to host weekly discussions with the course professors, starting this Sunday afternoon.

The comedy creator is up for four trophies at next month’s Emmy Awards for the CBC comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” which has a total of 15 nominations for its sixth and final season.

