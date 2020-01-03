 Skip to main content

Television

Register
AdChoices

Schitt’s Creek stars on the emotional end to the beloved Canadian comedy

Victoria Ahearn
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy from the television series Schitt's Creek.

The Associated Press

Daniel Levy couldn’t stop the tide of emotions.

Even though the Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator had always known how the show would end, and he was the one who decided to wrap it up for good at the end of its imminent sixth season, he still had conflicted feelings while filming it this past summer.

“I feel like we have our best season yet, and it’s always good to go out knowing that, but at the same time it’s really sad,” Levy, who is also the showrunner, said in an on-set interview in the tiny hamlet of Goodwood, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

“Saying goodbye to all these places we’ve come to know and love, and people we’ve come to call friends and family, is a very melancholic thing. But I guess if you’re feeling a lot, it means you’ve done something right.”

To say Schitt’s Creek has been a Canadian success story would be an understatement.

Since its debut in January 2015, the CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation, racking up legions of fans and getting raves in major publications.

Then there are the nominations for major honours including the Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Canadian Screen Awards, and Critics Choice Awards.

'Schitt's Creek' stars talk about the emotional end to the hit CBC comedy, which returns for a sixth and final season on Jan. 7. Series star and co-creator Daniel Levy announced last March that he wanted to end the show after this coming season, because he felt it was the right time. The Canadian Press

Levy co-created the series with his Canadian comedy-star dad, Eugene Levy, who plays sensible patriarch and former video store magnate Johnny Rose.

Fellow Canadian comedy great Catherine O’Hara plays eccentric matriarch and former soap star Moira Rose, who has amassed a particularly fervent fan base with her dramatic diction, outlandish wardrobe and precious collection of wigs.

Daniel Levy portrays their fashionable entrepreneur son, David, and Annie Murphy plays their budding public-relations-pro daughter, Alexis.

Story continues below advertisement

Together they live in a motel Johnny helps run with owner Stevie (Emily Hampshire) in Schitt’s Creek, a small town Johnny once bought as a joke.

“Fortunately people are very upset, so that’s a good thing,” Levy said with a laugh of his decision to conclude the story at the end of season 6, which debuts Jan. 7.

“But our fans have always been incredibly understanding and respectful, and I think they get why we’re doing it. I would never want to compromise in any way the quality of the show, because I respect the fans so much and because I respect the time they’ve put into watching the show and supporting the show.

“So it’s bittersweet, for sure, but I feel good about how it’s all coming to an end.”

The path to that end seems to be a wedding aisle.

Last season David got engaged to his boyfriend/boutique shop business partner, Patrick, played by Noah Reid. And a season 6 teaser trailer shows the main characters dressed to the nines outside the motel at sunset, seemingly celebrating a big event, possibly their nuptials.

Story continues below advertisement

The final day of shooting “was a weepy day,” said Murphy.

“I fear that it’s just going to be us as people crying on camera, as opposed to us in character crying in the scene.”

Reid said cast members couldn’t make eye contact with each other, for fear of bursting into tears.

“I spent a lot of time looking at the ground that day,” he said.

Before filming ended, Murphy stocked up on butter tarts from Annina’s Bakeshop, which is across the street from the show’s set and is a local staple in Goodwood. And she kept a memento from set: Alexis’s college diploma, which was featured in an episode and has a typo saying she majored in “marketing and pubic relations.”

Reid has a stash of products he and Daniel Levy took on the last day at the Rose Apothecary, the store David and Patrick ran together.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dan and I just went shopping in our own store, which was delightful,” he said. “There was nobody in there, the camera crew was outside shooting an exterior and we were literally just walking around picking things off of shelves.”

The cast sang karaoke at the wrap party.

“I had the distinct pleasure that night of singing George Jones’ A Good Year for the Roses with Mary Margaret O’Hara. It was truly a lifetime moment for me,” Reid said, referring to O’Hara’s singer-songwriter sister.

“I always do Backstreet Boys and then sometimes I scream-sing You Oughta Know (by Alanis Morissette), which everyone enjoys,” quipped Murphy.

When Schitt’s Creek is done for good, Reid plans to pursue his music career. Murphy plans to find gigs in Los Angeles.

Daniel Levy will also be in L.A., working under a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios to develop and produce scripted projects.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think all we’re trying to do with this last season is continue to tell funny and compelling and lovely stories about these people,” said Levy, “and continue to reveal sides of them that the audiences have never seen before, while at the same time wrapping things up in a way that feels respectful to the characters and to the expectations of the audience and hoping to find a happy medium between the two.

“And just going out with a bang and really giving it our all.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies