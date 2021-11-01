Eugene Levy and Dan Levy at The Beacon Theatre on Oct. 25, 2021 in New York City. The Schitt’s Creek father-son co-creators are getting their own shows on different streaming services.Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“Schitt’s Creek” father-son co-creators Eugene and Dan Levy are getting their own shows on different streaming services.

Apple TV Plus says the elder Levy will host and executive produce “The Reluctant traveller.”

The globe-trotting series will see the Hamilton-born comedy star explore remarkable hotels and the people, places and cultures surrounding them.

No release date has been announced for the new series, which will be produced by British television and media group Twofour.

Meanwhile, HBO Max has ordered the unscripted cooking competition series “The Big Brunch” from Toronto-raised Dan Levy and California-based Boardwalk Pictures.

Levy created the show, which gives “undiscovered culinary voices” from the United States the chance to share their stories and their business dreams.

It’s slated to premiere next year.

Dan Levy said he has “an almost obsessive love of food” and created the show for “the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight.”

“That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, crème brûlée inspired French toast?” Levy added in a news release Monday.

Dan Levy has his sights set on another streamer: Netflix, which carried the CBC sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” globally.

In September, the streamer announced a deal in which he’ll develop scripted content and other projects for its film and TV libraries.

