The Stratford Festival’s production of “Richard III” starring Colm Feore is coming to CBC and CBC Gem.

It will broadcast on CBC and stream for free on CBC Gem at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The two-hour production was directed for the stage by artistic director Antoni Cimolino and for film by Barry Avrich.

The live show opened Stratford’s new Tom Patterson Theatre in 2022.

“Richard III” is the story of an ambitious tyrant who becomes haunted by the victims of his ruthless ascent and toppled by his enemies.

The cast also includes Jessica B. Hill as Lady Anne and André Sills as Duke of Buckingham.

“Shakespeare’s work is very cinematic in its structure and this play, with its ruthless, cunning and charismatic protagonist, translates brilliantly to the big screen,” Cimolino said Monday in a release.

“Colm Feore gives a masterful performance as Richard and is supported by powerful performances by our finest actors.”

“Richard III” is also coming to Stratfest@Home, the southwestern Ontario theatre company’s new streaming platform, in November.

“Richard III” will also be available to rent for $3.99 or purchase for $19.99.

