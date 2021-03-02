 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The new TV reboots are about money, not your fond memories

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Fraiser Crane, Jane Leeves as Daphine Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane and John Mahoney as Martin Crane in Frasier.

NBC

Like Donald Trump, old TV shows are not going away; they’re teasing a big comeback success. What could possibly go wrong?

The other day it emerged that Paramount+, the renamed streaming service that was CBS All Access and is available in Canada, has persuaded Kelsey Grammer to return as Dr. Frasier Crane in a Frasier revival. It is reported that David Hyde Pierce is “in talks” about returning as his brother, Dr. Niles Crane. Jane Leeves, who played Daphne, says she’s sticking with her current gig on Fox’s The Resident. And it should be noted that the other key Frasier character, dad Martin Crane, is not returning, certainly not as he was portrayed in the original, because actor John Mahoney died in 2018.

Binge-watching guide: More than 30 series and specials to help you get through winter

The Frasier news is part of a whirlwind of announcements about revivals. HBO Max announced that Sex and the City will be revived, the new version called And Just Like ..., starring Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker, but not Kim Cattrall as Samantha. Paramount+ is also talking about possibly rebooting police procedural Criminal Minds and having a prequel to its series Yellowstone on the service.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City.

HBO

Before you start muttering about boomers wanting to constantly relive landmark experiences in their lives, remember that this is all about business. It’s nothing personal. Nobody’s doing surveys of the middle-aged asking what TV shows they want to see revived. It’s about money, not your moony nostalgia.

See, Paramount owns the rights to Frasier and retooling what you already own is cheaper than investing in new, untested material. Criminal Minds was on CBS and ViacomCBS owns Paramount+. The company is loath to spend on new items, just as you are sometimes. Like when you drag the old lawn mower out of the garden shed rather than buy a new one. If you’re nostalgic for Sex and the City, you’ll remember it was a key show in establishing HBO as a premium-quality channel. HBO Max is just the streaming version of HBO, owner of the first version. It is being dug out of that place old stuff you might need again is kept.

Much of the media excitement about reboots is, of course, mere froth. Streaming services announcing possible revivals is an attention-seeking act. The act draws attention to a service that is trying to create a presence in a crowded field.

There is also the inescapable fact that many reboots are failures or merely short-term successes. Nobody remembers the revived Will & Grace with the affection they held for the original series. The reboot was, reportedly, plagued with friction between cast members. It’s a fact of life that sometimes you leave jobs and people behind and reviving the personal chemistry is impossible.

Another issue is the resistance of younger viewers to older shows and the contempt that younger creators have for the canon of great TV being set in stone by an older generation. Just as every generation of artists has its problems with the content of museums and galleries, a new generation of television creators instinctively rejects an imposed catalogue of greatness and excellence.

Then there is viewer’s remorse. Drawn by the allure of revisiting the good times and maybe finding the pleasure of familiar characters, viewers sometimes back away, realizing that the new version just can’t replicate the original. Doleful reminiscing is for tired old codgers and few people want to be tired old codgers before it’s absolutely necessary. Does anyone even remember the Murphy Brown reboot with anything but horror?

Open this photo in gallery

Erik King as Sgt. James Doakes, Michael C. Hall as Dexter and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan in Dexter.

MONTY BRINTON/CBS

All that said, one of the new batch of reboots might work, by necessity, That’s Dexter, which is returning to Showtime later this year for an eight-episode run. Michael C. Hall returns as the strange but lovable title figure, a serial killer who only targets other murderers. Clyde Phillips, who was the showrunner on the original, also returns. A revived Dexter might succeed because it is presented as a second attempt at a final batch of episodes. The original series had a deeply unsatisfying, strangely limp ending, with Dexter working as a lumberjack, far from his Florida stomping grounds. You can see the need to try to finish it with more aplomb.

Story continues below advertisement

As for Frasier, one almost dreads it. The original won 37 Emmy Awards and a Peabody. Attempting to reach that level of excellence looks impossibly hard. Lacking core cast members, what could possibly go wrong?

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies