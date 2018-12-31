The new year promises a smorgasbord of big-ticket TV

The first thing to consider about TV content coming in 2019 is that there will be more. Literally, more content from more content-providers.

Three new players are expected to enter the arena. Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox was the final brick in building Disney+, a new streaming service to launch in late 2019. Apple has spent about a billion dollars in creating original content in drama and comedy, much of it from established creators, to be launched in 2019. Warner Brothers will kick-start a WarnerMedia streaming service, a multitier platform with existing and original content. How all these services, and what they offer, become available in the Canadian market is still strictly in the “remains to be seen” category.

What we know with certainty is what is coming in the first months of 2019 and some of it can be anticipated with lip-smacking relish.

Story continues below advertisement

True Detective, Season 3 (HBO Jan. 13), is expected to re-establish the anthology crime drama as the glittering, thrilling TV it was when it made its debut. The second season, in 2015, starring Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn, was largely considered a convoluted disappointment and made too quickly. In the third outing, creator Nic Pizzolatto writes and directs all episodes. The story unfolds in the Ozarks over three separate time periods and involves a macabre crime connected to two missing children. Mahershala Ali, who was magnificent in the movie Moonlight, plays lead detective Wayne Hays, while Stephen Dorff will play his partner.

Open this photo in gallery Mahershala Ali plays detective Wayne Hays in season three of True Detective. HBO

Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO, Jan. 19) is controversial already. Made by Channel 4 and BBC studios in Britain and acquired by HBO, the one-off movie appears to present the background to the Brexit referendum as paranoid thriller. Benedict Cumberbatch plays Vote Leave campaign director Dominic Cummings, a man credited with masterminding the narrow victory for the Leave side. Numerous politicians in Britain have condemned all parties connected to the movie for adding fuel to an already toxic fire of debate.

Open this photo in gallery Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Brexit: The Uncivil War.'

Black Monday (Showtime/CraveTV, Jan. 20) has Don Cheadle leading a large cast in a bleak comedy set on Wall Street during the 1987 stock market crash. There are also several highly anticipated returns to premium cable: The second iteration of Big Little Lies, with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Shailene Woodley returning, is expected by summer and the six-episode, eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will air in April, 2019.

Open this photo in gallery A shot from Black Monday, which takes viewers back in time to Oct. 19, 1987, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street.

Open this photo in gallery Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones.

Sex Education (Netflix, Jan. 11) is described as a “coming-of-age dramedy.” Gillian Anderson plays a sex therapist at an English school, whose son sets up an “underground sex-therapy clinic” for awkward teenagers.

Open this photo in gallery Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey in Sex Education. Jon Hall/Netflix

Black Earth Rising (Netflix, Jan. 25) is an already-praised BBC thriller series written and directed by Hugo Blick (Sensitive Skin, The Honourable Woman) about the efforts to bring a Rwandan warlord to justice at the International Criminal Court.

Open this photo in gallery John Goodman and Michaela Coel in Black Earth Rising. Des Willie/BBC/Netflix

CBC begins an entirely new season in January. Big-ticket items include the mini-series Unspeakable, about Canada’s tainted-blood scandal, starring Sarah Wayne Callies and Shawn Doyle (CBC, Jan. 9). The new East Coast comedy series Cavendish arrives on Jan. 10. Later, the Halifax-based legal drama Diggstown starring Vinessa Antoine and Natasha Henstridge arrives March 6 and the ballyhooed reboot of Street Legal comes to CBC on March 4.

Open this photo in gallery A shot from Unspeakable, a limited series about the tainted blood scandal in Canada, seen from multiple points of view.

PBS has Mrs. Wilson (PBS Masterpiece, March 31), a twisted drama based on the story of star Ruth Wilson’s grandmother, Alison, and her husband (played by Iain Glen). It seems Alison’s husband was simultaneously married to other women as well. In documentaries, PBS also has The Dictator’s Playbook, which examines the rise and fall of six 20th-century dictators (PBS, Jan. 9).

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Starring Ruth Wilson, Mrs. Wilson is a powerful three-part drama inspired by the memoir of Ms. Wilson's grandmother and family history.

U.S. network TV launches what it hopes, collectively, will be a lot of laughter with new comedies. Fam (CBS, Jan. 9) stars Canadian Nina Dobrev of The Vampire Diaries as a young woman who is about to marry into a perfect family when her wacky teenage half-sister comes to live with her. ABC goes old-school with Schooled (ABC, Jan. 9), a spinoff from the hit series The Goldbergs. It’s set in a high-school in the 1990s, where new music teacher and recent graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka) encounters high-jinks.

One of the more bizarre but telling quirks of the coming year is the number of reality series that take gimmickry to a new level. The Masked Singer (Fox, Jan. 2) is a competitive singing show that requires contestants and celebrity guests to perform disguised head-to-toe in an elaborate costume. The audience then guesses the identity. The Titan Games (NBC, Jan. 3) is a physical-competition series produced and hosted by Dwayne Johnson. Contestants performs feats of strength while Johnson shouts at them, or something.

Meanwhile in the titan-games that are the battles to attract viewers, network TV is losing against cable and streaming services offering more, more, more.