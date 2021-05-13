 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The Underground Railroad: A strange disorienting masterpiece

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Thuso Mbedu plays Cora in The Underground Railroad.

Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Prime

To be clear, this weekend’s major TV event is not a feel-good narrative about enslaved people from the U.S. South taking a dangerous journey to freedom and ending up in Canada.

The Underground Railroad (streams from Friday on Amazon Prime Video) is an intense, powerful work, a threnody and a critique of American culture and racial injustice. It is a formidably acute story of one central character, the young woman Cora (Thuso Mbedu) and her attempts to escape slavery. It is based on the prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, a work that strays into magic realism with the same confidence it depicts astonishing, horrifying brutality. Be aware then, it’s not an easy watch nor was it meant to be.

The series, partly adapted and entirely directed by Barry Jenkins, opens with an episode that features the barbaric punishment of Black slave figures. It ends with an episode so filled with blood, trauma and despair, that the light at the end of an underground tunnel, when it appears, is barely bright enough to compensate for the trauma that has gone before. But it does end the 10-part series with a deeply strange kind of sanguinity.

Story continues below advertisement

The 21 best TV series to stream so far in 2021

It opens in a Georgia plantation just before the Civil War and a tall, strong man, Caesar (Aaron Pierre), is trying to convince Cora to run away, to head north to freedom. She resists. Her mother Mabel (Sheila Atim) had left years ago, but Cora knows the punishments meted out to runaways who are caught. There is an intensity to that opening that will stop you in your tracks if you are unprepared. There is the ethereal quality that Jenkins brings to shaping his central characters, to the point where you are unsure if you are seeing ghosts, while the “underground railroad” itself is an escape route of the mind, not literal at all. And while these storytelling forces float, the ferocious cruelty of the plantation system sits there, in your face.

Eventually Cora is on the run, and pursued by a slave catcher named Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton). Her journey is precarious on many levels and Jenkins takes the time – most episodes are about 70 minutes long – to establish both a literal and spiritual journey. Through South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Indiana, there exists for Cora both false hope and a fierce fear. She is betrayed in ways that undermine any sense the viewer might have of a hopeful ongoing journey. As one character says, “The will of the spirit is nothing compared to the heart that’s overwhelmed with hate.” At the same time, there are episodes that are laser-focused on Cora’s established strength and indomitable determination.

The Underground Railroad is not recommended for a binge-watch. There are too many episodes that stand alone and require your concentration and a pause to reflect upon. It is not without flaws – at first the dynamic between Caesar and Cora hovers too close to robust male saviour looming beside slight, delicate woman, and the dialogue can be hard to grasp at times, as verisimilitude is sought in sticking with muttered vernacular. The series can be considered an unconventional American masterpiece; visually and tonally it is astonishing, but do not expect a transcendent cleansing force to make the viewers feel better.

Also airing this weekend

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Tom Goreau's mission in Coral Ghosts is to highlight the protection of the world’s coral reefs, when they are under great threat.

CBC

Coral Ghosts (Sunday, documentary channel, 9 p.m.) is a striking documentary about one obsessive man, Dr. Tom Goreau. A scientist specializing in marine life, he comes from a long line of scientific photographers. His grandfather was a pioneer of underwater photography. He has inherited a vast collection of photographs and the program chronicles his obsession with taking these photos to the communities where they were taken, generations ago. His mission is to both honour his father and grandfather and ensure that some remote communities are aware of what life was like back then. He goes north, he goes to Australia and he goes to Bikini Atoll, where an atom bomb was exploded in 1946. Throughout, his mission is also to highlight the protection of the world’s coral reefs, when they are under great threat. It’s a tricky story to tell – but well directed by Andrew Nisker – because it’s as much about one man as it is about ecosystems and destruction, but it has force.

Open this photo in gallery

Leslie Jones at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018.

Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press

Finally, the MTV Movies & TV Awards (Sunday, MTV, 8 p.m.) is your frivolity break. Hosted by Leslie Jones, it hands out awards, probably in an eccentric way, to people favoured by MTV viewers. Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award and Sacha Baron Cohen will be honoured with the Comedic Genius Award.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies