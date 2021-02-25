 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Television

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The Walking Dead is more important than the Golden Globes

John Doyle
John DoyleTelevision critic
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday night.

Courtesy of AMC

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Sunday, NBC, CTV, 8 p.m.) is not supposed to be a venue where race, class and power collide, but that is the context this year.

In the pandemic-period pattern, the awards show will be curtailed, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Many of the nominees will be at home, some looking as glam as possible on Zoom and others not. There are sylists with nothing to do these days, bless them.

But never mind the non-fashion, it’s the fuss about the nominees, especially in the TV categories that matter this year. At issue is a dubious nomination for Netflix’s Emily in Paris and the complete absence of the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You. This issue makes the Globes look more shady and unpredictable than ever.

Story continues below advertisement

Binge-watching guide: More than 30 series and specials to help you get through winter

Here are some guesses. In best television series, drama, the nominees are: The Crown (Netflix), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Ozark (Netflix) and Ratched (Netflix). Winner: The Crown. Should win: Lovecraft Country.

In best limited series or TV movie: Normal People (Hulu/BBC), The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC), The Undoing (HBO), Unorthodox (Netflix). A very strong category. Will win: The Queen’s Gambit, as it should.

In the acting categories, the award for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, will go to Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek but should go to Elle Fanning for her sizzling performance in The Great. For best actor in a limited series or TV movie, the likely winner is Hugh Grant for The Undoing because it’s the Golden Globes and stiflingly limited in perspective, but it should go to Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird. Do not take any of this seriously – the predictions or actual awards.

Usually, the Globes are such a huge draw that other channels back away on the night. Not so with The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC, 9 p.m.). Such is the continuing popularity of the post-apocalypse zombie epic that AMC knows followers will flock to it like zombies to human flesh.

Six new episodes are arriving. The 11th and final – and extended – season will air next year. Right now, the series is in revival mode, especially with the return of the key character Maggie (Lauren Cohan). A warrior, she is not pleased to discover that the previously heinous Negan, who murdered her husband Glenn, is now treated as a nicely reformed maniac.

It’s been almost a year since there was a new episode of the series, and a certain frisson is added since this post-apocalypse world is now viewed from the perspective of a terrifying pandemic. A few years ago, the series was getting around 23 million total viewers in the United States for a season premiere, way more than the Globes will likely attract on Sunday. While the numbers have dipped, the show remains on solid ground – relevant, gripping and tonally compelling. Why? The overall theme is this: Humanity is doomed unless people learn to get along, and if we don’t get along, we’re just zombies feeding on each other.

Also airing this weekend

Open this photo in gallery

Charley Pride: I'm just Me traces the improbable journey of the late country-music star.

Courtesy of the documentary Channel

Charley Pride: I’m Just Me, (Sunday, Documentary Channel 9 p.m.) first aired on PBS as an American Master episode in 2019. Pride, who died recently, is a remarkable figure, both as a country music legend and a representative historical figure. Born a sharecropper’s son in Mississippi, later a Negro League baseball player and then a country-music superstar, he led an astonishing life. Best known now for hits such as Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’ and Behind Closed Doors, he doesn’t seem to have had any enemies, except the racists who verbally abused him in his early career. He talks at length here and is more comfortable talking about music than race. Admirers and sometime-collaborators Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Garth Brooks talk about his songwriting skills and his voice. But the program, narrated by Tanya Tucker, is really about his strength of character and his striking serenity.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

The Nature of Things: Kingdom of the Polar Bears tells the story of a mother bear as she introduces her two newborn cubs to their icy world for the first time.

CBC

The Nature of Things: Kingdom of the Polar Bears (Saturday, CBC NN, 8 p.m. and CBC Gem) is a two-parter that was four years in the making. A lovely piece, it has rarely seen footage of wild polar bears birthing in isolation and teaching their young to survive.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies